CDS vows to ‘root out’ all threats to national security

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has assured that the Nigerian Armed Forces will root out all threats to national security, both local and trans-border.

In a goodwill message on the occasion of the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day on Monday, the CDS vowed that the military “shall give no quarter, nor mortgage the cradle of our national heritage and security at any time.

“According to him, the boast of the nation’s adversaries “will forever remain poor, and the consequences of their hubris shall forever be disappointment.

“He expressed profound appreciation to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his steadfast leadership, strategic guidance, and unwavering support to the military.

Oluyede assured the President of the armed forces’ enduring commitment to defending Nigeria’s democratic values while maintaining peace and security.

Paying tribute to the nation’s fallen heroes, the CDS described them as “valiant souls who laid down their lives in the line of duty to safeguard the unity and sovereignty of Nigeria.

“Their ‘today’ was given for our ‘tomorrow’, and their legacy of courage remains etched in the annals of our nation’s history forever.

Their devotion to duty was not a mishap but a calling to patriotism; hence, the weight of our gratitude remains unquantifiable.

“Let us remember their families, whose strengths and resilience in the face of profound loss continue to inspire us. Although we cannot replace the departed, we will never renege on our efforts to ensure that their legacies endure, and they shall forever be honoured by posterity.

“Oluyede also extended his commendation and gratitude to the officers and men currently serving across the various theaters of operation, praising their unwavering dedication to duty under the most challenging conditions.

“You have incessantly demonstrated exceptional professionalism and loyalty to our beloved country. As your Chief of Defence Staff, I am immensely proud of your qualitative output and your commitment to the values of discipline and selfless service.

“I recognize your battle scars as a silent testament to an unwavering devotion to duty, valour, and an unyielding volition to stand firm against those who would undermine the sanctity of our nation’s freedom and flourishing democracy.”

The CDS promised to prioritise the welfare of troops and appealed to Nigerians to promote national unity and reject all forms of divisive rhetoric.

“Our shared destiny is undeniable, and the sacrifices of our military underscore the importance of strengthening our bond as one nation, never divided.”