EFCC boss flags culture as enabler of corruption

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ola Olukoyede, has drawn a fresh battle line in Nigeria’s long war against corruption, declaring that the struggle goes far beyond arrests and prosecutions to confront the beliefs and attitudes that make crime seem acceptable.

According to him, economic and financial crimes do not flourish merely because laws are weak or institutions fail, but because society has, over time, tolerated ideas and narratives that portray wrongdoing as smart, profitable, and even admirable.

Olukoyede disclosed this in his foreword to a new book, titled: Crime Is a Bad Market. The book is written by a Nigerian media entrepreneur, edutainment strategist and youth development advocate, Mr Tayo Folorunso.

According to Olukoyede, the message in the book aligns directly with the core mandate of the EFCC and reinforces the agency’s evolving approach to tackling corruption at its roots.

The EFCC boss also emphasised that the commission had always viewed its responsibility as extending beyond law enforcement.