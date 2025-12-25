Gov Yusuf, Kwankwaso, others pay last respect to late Kano lawmakers

The late members of the Kano State House of Assembly, Hon. Aminu Sa’ad Ungogo, representing Ungogo constituency, and Hon. Aliyu Sarki Daneji, representing Municipal constituency, have been laid to rest.

Late Daneji was buried at about 10.40am on Thursday at Dandolo cemetery in the city centre, following Islamic funeral prayers conducted at the Central Mosque near the Emir’s Palace.

Prominent among the personalities who attended the funeral (Jannaza) prayers were Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, National leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Deputy Governor Comrade Aminu Abdussalam, government functionaries, party loyalists, and a host of others.

Late Ungogo had since buried yesterday evening amid hundreds of party supporters and loyalists who paid their last respect.

The death of the lawmakers from NNPP on Wednesday triggered confusion in Kano’s political atmosphere after the shocking incident that struck within an hour’s interval.

Daneji, former Chairman of the House Committee on Hajj, died in hospital after a protracted illness, while his counterpart, Ungogo, Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, died in his state House of Assembly’s office. The Guardian reliably gathered.

Meanwhile, Governor Yusuf has expressed profound shock and deep pain over the sudden death of two serving members of the Kano State House of Assembly on the same day.

In a statement signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Wednesday, described the near-simultaneous demise of the lawmakers as a dark and heartbreaking moment in the state’s history.

The governor said the tragedy has plunged the government and people of Kano into collective grief, stressing that the loss of two vibrant lawmakers within hours is a tragedy words can hardly describe.

According to him, the deceased legislators were dedicated public servants, loyal politicians, and dependable voices for their constituents, and their commitment to lawmaking and grassroots representation remained unquestionable.

Governor Yusuf stated that Kano State has lost two sons who devoted their lives to public service, adding that their sudden departures have created a painful vacuum in the Assembly and in their respective communities.

He extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the leadership and members of the Kano State House of Assembly, and the people of Kano Municipal and Ungoggo Local Government Areas.

The governor prayed that Allah (SWT) forgive their shortcomings, envelop them in His infinite mercy, admit them into Aljannatul Firdaus, and grant their families and the entire people of Kano the strength to endure the monumental loss.

Governor Yusuf urged the people of the state to remain calm, united, and prayerful, calling the tragedy a test of faith and collective resilience.

Meanwhile, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, has also mourned the passing of two members of the Kano State House of Assembly.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Malam Ismail Mudashir, Senator Barau, who is also the First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased lawmakers, their constituents, and the Kano State Government.

“My heartfelt condolences go to the families of the late lawmakers, their constituents and the Kano State Government.

May Almighty Allah forgive their shortcomings, grant them Jannatul Firdaus, and give their loved ones the strength to bear these irreparable losses,” he said.