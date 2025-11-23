Kaduna denies Gov Sani paid bandits ₦1b, asks El-Rufai to retract statement

The Kaduna State Government has dismissed allegations by former Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, saying that the administration of Governor Uba Sani paid ₦1 billion to bandits.

It described the comments by El-Rufai during an interview on Channels Television as “false, politically motivated, and entirely lacking in evidence.”

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr Sule Shu’aibu (SAN), the government said El-Rufai’s allegations were “a fabrication devoid of context, substance, or credibility,” accusing him of attempting to mislead the public and undermine the progress made in restoring peace and stability across the state.

Shu’aibu criticised the former governor for “recklessly weaponising a sensitive security issue for political grandstanding,” noting that such conduct falls below the standard expected of a former leader who once held the highest office in the state.

The statement reiterated that “Governor Uba Sani has never authorised, negotiated, or paid any money to criminal groups.”

According to the Commissioner, the Governor has repeatedly made this position clear in interviews, press briefings, and stakeholder engagements, stressing, “not one naira, not one kobo.”

The statement further pointed out that the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) previously dismissed similar claims by El-Rufai as unfounded and inconsistent with Nigeria’s national security practices.

“ONSA had affirmed that neither the Federal Government nor state governments engage in ransom payments to criminal elements,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, highlighting its security strategy, the Kaduna State Government stated that the administration is implementing a community-focused approach anchored on strengthened military operations, deeper engagement with legitimate community leaders, and improved access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.

“The State engages communities, not bandits,” it stressed.

Shu’aibu said, “Grassroots groups, including the Birnin-Gwari Vanguard for Security and Good Governance—who experienced some of the most severe security challenges during El-Rufai’s tenure—have publicly refuted his claims, describing them as misleading and untrue.”

The statement also referenced “past accusations made by senior members of El-Rufai’s own administration alleging that he used public funds to appease certain groups”; this, the government said, “makes his current allegations deeply paradoxical.”

Shu’aibu continued: “Since taking office, Governor Sani has prioritised stabilising vulnerable communities, reopening schools, markets, and farmlands, and rebuilding trust among previously fractured groups.”

The government then urged former officials to show restraint and support ongoing efforts to consolidate peace.

The statement further challenged “El-Rufai to present any credible evidence, such as bank records, internal memos, or security documents—if he possesses any.”

It also noted that similar allegations he made in September 2025 were never supported by proof.

Meanwhile, the government demanded that El-Rufai retract his statement and issue an unreserved apology within one week, warning that failure to do so would compel the State to initiate legal action “to safeguard public order and institutional integrity.”

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency and responsible security governance, the Kaduna State Government said it will not be distracted by “the politics of bitterness, fearmongering, or orchestrated falsehoods.”

Ends