Seven dead, four injured in Yobe accident

Seven people, including two children and the driver, died when a Sharon bus lost control and veered off the 200km Gombe-Potiskum road, crashing into the bush in Yobe State.

Four other passengers sustained injuries in the accident on Friday.

Spokesman for the Yobe State Police Command, SP Dungus Abdulkarim, stated in Damaturu: “On December 26, 2025, at 16:30, the Potiskum Divisional Police Headquarters received a distress call regarding a fatal motor accident along the Badejo-Potiskum axis.

The auto crash involved a Sharon bus conveying passengers from Lawanti Area of Akko Local Government Area in Gombe State, en route to Maiduguri, Borno State.”

Abdulkarim explained, “Preliminary investigation indicated that the nine-seater bus, driven by Gambo Abbo, had a rear tyre-burst and veered off the road before crashing into the roadside bush.”

He attributed the tragic accident to a mechanical failure that caused the driver to lose control of the steering wheel.

“Consequently, the driver and four passengers died on the spot, while six others sustained varying degrees of injuries to their heads and limbs,” he added.

The Police Motor Traffic Department promptly mobilised to the scene, evacuating the deceased and the injured to the State Specialist Hospital, Potiskum, for treatment and deposition. Sadly, two of the injured later succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

The seven deceased, whose bodies have been deposited at the hospital morgue, include Gambo Abbo, 35; Umalkhairi, 18; Rabiu Abubakar, 28; Fatima Hassan, 28; Amal Abubakar, 3; Adamu Bello, 4; and Zarau Alhaji, 27. Authorities are making efforts to formally notify their relatives.

The Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Ado, expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery. He urged motorists to follow traffic regulations, avoid speeding, and maintain their vehicles properly.

Ado said, “Strict compliance with these safety measures remains vital in preventing avoidable road accidents,” adding that the public should cooperate with law enforcement agencies by observing all traffic and safety regulations.