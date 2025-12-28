Zamfara attack: Tinubu’s trip to Europe, UAE shows lack of empathy, says ADC

THE African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said the planned Europe trip by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the wake of a terrorist attack on Zamfara State smacks of a lack of care and empathy for the victims.

The National Publicity Secretary of ADC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, in a tweet on his X handle, expressed concerns that rather than stay in the country to tackle the rising insecurity, the President has chosen a foreign trip and has also not said a word of empathy.

Abdullahi said, “In the wake of yet another deadly bomb blast in Zamfara, to which the President has not said a single word; on the back of an unprecedented foreign military attack on Nigerian soil; right in the middle of all the uncertainty it has provoked; with a confused and scared nation waiting for the President to speak to us and assure us that all is well, the next thing we hear is that the President has gone on holiday.

“What a President!”

Recall that President Tinubu departed Lagos on Sunday, December 28, for Europe.

Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, said the trip was in continuation of President Tinubu’s end-of-year break and ahead of his official trip to Abu Dhabi, in the United

The Presidency said, “His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, has invited President Tinubu to participate in the 2026 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW 2026) Summit, which will take place in the emirate early in January.

“The weeklong summit is an annual event that mobilises leaders from government, business, and society to chart the next era of sustainable development.

“With the theme ‘The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go’, ADSW will connect ambition with action across innovation, finance, and people, showcasing how the world can move forward with confidence.

“The President will return to the country after the summit.”

The Zamfara State Police Command had confirmed an explosion on the Yar’Tasha–Dansadau Road in Maru Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara State.

It was reported that many travellers were feared killed by the explosion caused by bandits.

The Zamfara State Police Public Relations Officer, Yazid Abubakar, said security operatives were responding to the situation and gathering information from the scene.

It was said that the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by bandits on Saturday afternoon, throwing commuters into panic.

The police spokesman said, “I can confirm that there was a blast in that area, but the incident just happened. I can’t tell you details yet. I will update you later.”

Residents suspected that the bandits may have planted the explosive device, given the area’s history of banditry and violent attacks.

Videos circulating on social media showed travellers fleeing the scene in panic, with vehicles abandoned along the highway.

The incident is the latest in a string of attacks on the Yar’Tasha–Dansadau Road, with a similar explosion occurring in December 2024, killing six people and injuring eight others.