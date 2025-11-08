Anambra election: Live updates

Security officials stands by as a voter casts a ballot at a polling station in Ibadan on February 25, 2023, during Nigeria's presidential and general election. (Photo by Samuel Alabi / AFP)

12:30 pm: #AnambraDecides2025: Peter Obi votes

Former Anambra State Governor and presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has finally cast his vote at Polling Unit 019, Umudim Akasi Agulu 2, Ward 8, after a long wait.

The former Governor of the State was cheered by voter as he joined residents in exercising his civic right during the Anambra State governorship election on Saturday.

11:00am: 96-yr-old voter disenfranchised as BVAS malfunctions delay accreditation in Onitsha

Mrs Elizabeth Onike, aged 96, was unable to cast her vote at Umudim/Akasi polling unit 019 in Agulu Ward 2, Aniocha Local Government Area, Anambra State, after failing to produce her voter’s card.

The nonagenarian, who was crying about being disenfranchised because she could not produce her voter’s card, had joined others to vote at her ward, however, when asked where she had left her voter’s card, she retorted in Igbo: “I don’t know where it is. I cannot find it.”

From her pleading, it was obvious that she was eager to vote. Those around her stated that she came on her own.

At the polling unit, voting started as early as 9 a.m. The old woman is said to have arrived at the venue before 9 a.m. and got a seat for herself. When it was time for accreditation, however, she was asked about her voter’s card, but she could not produce it.



The polling unit is also where the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will cast his vote later in the day.

10:40 am:#AnambraDecides2025: Tight security, partial compliance as movement restriction grounds Onitsha

The usually bustling commercial city of Onitsha was on Saturday thrown into an unusual calm as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) enforced restriction of movement during the governorship election in Anambra State.

From early morning, major streets and markets that ordinarily witness heavy human and vehicular traffic were deserted, with commercial activities largely put on hold.

Local traders, artisans, and market women complied strictly with the movement restriction order, closing their shops in line with the 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. directive.

10:30 am: Voters lined up to vote at polling units 019, Umudike, Agulu11

10:15 am: Anambra polls start slow as voting materials arrive late

From Monday Osayande, Asaba

The Anambra State governorship election on Saturday in Onitsha South commenced on a slow note, as voting materials arrived late in several polling units, with a low voter turnout observed in key areas of the state.



At Christ the King College (CKC), Onitsha — the designated venue for Ward 1, Units 18, 19, and 20 — materials from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived at about 9:15 a.m., nearly two hours after the official commencement of polling.



By 9:50 a.m., only a handful of voters were seen milling around the polling centres, waiting for accreditation and the commencement of voting. Security operatives from the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were stationed at strategic points to maintain order and ensure safety.



Head of the INEC distribution team in the area, Chika Ogbonnaya, confirmed that all materials meant for the election had been distributed across the wards. However, she gave no reason for the slight delay in dispatching materials to the polling units, a lapse that sparked mild agitation among early voters.



The Anambra governorship election, seen as a crucial test of Nigeria’s democratic resilience ahead of future polls, continues under tight security across the state.

#AnambraDecides2025: As Anambra votes, early turnout remains low amid citizen scepticism

From Lawrence Njoku, Awka and agency report

The governorship election in Anambra State commenced at exactly 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at Udeozo Primary School, Awka, in Awka South Local Government Area.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) began accreditation simultaneously at the three polling units within the school premises, with only a handful of voters present at the time.

While the exercise took place under the mango trees, some young men were seen playing football on the school field, seemingly indifferent to the ongoing election.

10:05 am:#AnambraDecides2025: Observers express confidence in peaceful poll as security tightens

As voters head to the polls in Anambra State, civil society groups have expressed confidence that the governorship election will hold peacefully despite the heavy deployment of security operatives across the state.

Speaking during an election monitoring exercise, Jake Epelle, Founder of TAF Africa, said the general atmosphere in Anambra remained calm, with residents showing restraint and determination to protect their communities.

“The security situation is not something to worry much about. The Anambra people are peace-loving. Everyone wants to ensure they don’t shed their own blood, so they find ways to secure themselves,” Epelle said in a Channels TV report.

09:22 am: Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were spotted at around 8 am at Central School III, Awka South Local Government Area, setting up election materials and preparing polling booths for the day’s election.

It promises to be a tight race in an election that features 16 candidates from 16 political parties vying to unseat the incumbent governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, who is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

08:54 am: The Anambra State governorship election holds today, Saturday, November 8, 2025 across 21 local governments in the state.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 2,802,790 eligible voters at the 5,718 polling booths will decide the fate of Anambra State for the next four years.

Incumbent governor Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), a leading candidate for the election, is seeking the electorates’ votes for a second term in office.

Soludo is being challenged by Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. George Moghalu of Labour Party (LP), Sir Paul Chukwuma, of Young Progressives Party (YPP), Mr. John Chuma Nwosu of African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Chioma Ifemeludike, the only female contender of African Action Congress (AAC).

Stay on this page and follow Guardian Nigeria across social media for live updates on the Anambra State governorship election.