Nigerian Army 8 Division Sokoto gets new GOC

Major General Bemgba Paul Koughna has assumed command as the new General Officer Commanding (GOC), 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, and Commander, Sector 2 Joint Task Force (North West), Operation FANSAN YAMMA.

The handover ceremony took place at the Headquarters of 8 Division, Giginya Cantonment, Sokoto, where Major General Koughna formally took over from Major General Ibikunle Ademola Ajose, who was posted to the Nigerian Army Headquarters, Abuja.

In his inaugural address, Major General Koughna expressed gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, for the confidence reposed in him.

He pledged to consolidate on his predecessor’s achievements and further strengthen security and stability in the region.

“I will build on the successes already achieved and work with officers and men of the Division to enhance peace and security in the North West”

In his valedictory remarks, the outgoing GOC, Major General Ajose, congratulated his successor and described him as a seasoned officer with extensive operational experience.

Ajose highlighted notable gains in counter-banditry and security operations across the North West during his tenure.

He expressed confidence that Major General Koughna would further advance the fight against terrorism and banditry, given his deep understanding of the region’s security challenges.

Major General Koughna, a highly decorated senior officer, was born on 20 November 1972 and is a member of the 43rd Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), from which he was commissioned in 1996.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from the NDA, a Master’s degree in National Security and War Studies from the National Defence University, Islamabad, Pakistan, and a Certificat d’Études Françaises from France.

His career spans several key command, staff and instructional appointments, including Commanding Officer, 26 Battalion, Sokoto; Defence Adviser at the Nigerian High Commission in Islamabad; Chief of Staff, 6 Division; Commander, 27 Task Force Brigade; Director of Civil-Military Affairs at Army Headquarters; and Deputy Chief of Operations at Army Headquarters.

Major General Koughna has participated in major peacekeeping and internal security operations, including ECOMOG in Sierra Leone, Operation Harmony IV in the Bakassi Peninsula, the United Nations Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Operation Restore Peace in Bakura Forest, and Operation HADIN KAI in the North East, where his role earned him the Nigerian Army Outstanding Tactical Command Medal.

He is the author of two books, Rivulets of Wisdom (2005) and Battle Leadership (2024), which focus on leadership and military strategy.