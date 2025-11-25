Nigeria’s democracy is fragile, must be protected – NDYC

The Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC) has expressed concerns over what it described as emerging threats to Nigeria’s democratic institutions, calling for renewed vigilance and accountability from public officeholders and electoral authorities.

The NDYC reaffirmed its commitment to democratic governance and national unity, calling on citizens, institutions, and leaders to prioritise constitutional order over political rivalry.

Speaking at a briefing on Tuesday, NDYC National Coordinator, Comrade Israel Uwejeyan, alleged that recent political developments involving the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may undermine public confidence in the nation’s democratic processes.

According to the group, the conduct of the FCT Minister—particularly in relation to internal party affairs—has raised “national concern.” The NDYC urged President Bola Tinubu to “caution the minister” and reinforce expectations of responsible public leadership.

The organisation stressed that its remarks were not driven by personal or regional grievances, but by what it sees as a responsibility to uphold democratic norms.

It further emphasised that the minister’s political activities should not be interpreted as reflective of the broader Niger Delta region.

The NDYC also questioned INEC’s handling of the outcomes of the recent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention in Ibadan.

The group claimed that the Commission’s posture toward recognising the newly elected National Chairman, Kabiru Turaki, has created uncertainty within the party. It warned that any perceived inconsistency in decision-making could erode trust in the electoral system.

INEC, the NDYC insisted, must demonstrate neutrality, transparency, and adherence to due process, urging its leadership to resist external influence and protect institutional credibility.

“The stability of Nigeria’s democracy requires fairness from public officials and institutions alike,” Uwejeyan said, adding that internal party democracy remains essential to the nation’s political health.

“The INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, must resist any pressure, influence, or inducement that compromises the Commission’s credibility. Nigeria’s democracy is too fragile and too important to be subjected to institutional hesitation or partisan alignment.

“INEC must act strictly within the confines of the law, uphold the choices of validly constituted conventions, and ensure that it is never perceived as a tool in the hands of political actors seeking to distort democratic outcomes.

“The NDYC stands firmly in defence of democracy, constitutionalism, and responsible leadership. We will not remain silent while public officials or institutions, no matter how highly placed, engage in conduct that erodes the foundations of our democratic order.

“Nigeria is bigger than any individual. Democracy must be protected. Those who threaten it, whether through personal tyranny or institutional bias, must be called to order.”