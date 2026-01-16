Yar’Adua seeks better deal for armed forces

As Nigeria marked the Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day 2026, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua, has renewed the call for improved welfare and sustained support for military personnel, stressing that honouring fallen heroes must go beyond yearly ceremonies.

Yar’Adua, in a statement yesterday, described the day as both a moment of national gratitude and a reminder of the heavy responsibilities borne daily by men and women of the Armed Forces.

He paid tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in defence of Nigeria’s unity and security, noting that their sacrifices continue to define the nation’s stability.

While acknowledging steps taken by the Federal Government to improve conditions of service, the senator argued that welfare reforms must be continuous and responsive to the realities on ground.

He said modern security challenges demand better training, up-to-date equipment, improved infrastructure, and comprehensive support systems for serving personnel and their families.

According to him, military service remains one of the most demanding callings in the country, requiring consistent backing from both federal and state authorities.

The lawmaker also called on Nigerians to see the celebration as a unifying national moment, one that reinforces collective responsibility for peace and security.

He encouraged citizens to show appreciation for the Armed Forces through respect, solidarity, and support for initiatives that strengthen morale.

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day, observed every January 15, honours military personnel who died in active service, including those who fell during peacekeeping missions and internal security operations.

Yar’Adua concluded by reaffirming the National Assembly’s commitment to legislative measures that safeguard the dignity, welfare, and operational effectiveness of the Armed Forces, while praying for eternal rest for the nation’s fallen heroes.

At the Joseph Gomwalk Secretariat, Jos, wreaths were laid in commemoration of the celebration.

The reviewing officer and governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, was represented by his deputy, Ngo Josephine Piyo.

Prayers by both Muslim and Christian officers of the 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba Barracks, Jos, were offered.

Also, Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has reaffirmed that no one would love Nigeria more than Nigerians themselves, stressing the need for unity, patriotism and sustained hope for the country’s future.

He made the assertion yesterday during an interview at activities marking the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Sokoto.

Aliyu noted that the sacrifices of fallen heroes who paid the supreme price for the nation, as well as those still serving in active duty, must never be taken for granted.

He said the welfare of serving military personnel and the responsibility to care for the families of fallen heroes should remain top national priorities.

Commenting on a viral video showing residents of Tidibale village in Isa Local Council allegedly fleeing their homes over threats from bandit kingpin Bello Turji, the governor clarified that the reports were misleading.