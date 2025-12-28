Yuletide: Ebonyi lawmaker distributes ₦200m, 12 trailers of rice to constituents

The Member representing Ikwo/Ezza-South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Comrade Chinedu Ogah, over the weekend, maintained that leadership is about the will and yearning of the people, not personal ambition.

Comrade Ogah stated this in his country home during the distribution of ₦200 million in cash and 12 trailers of rice to his constituents as part of the annual Yuletide empowerment programme by his foundation, Chinedu Ogah Foundation, noting that “the people you see here are those who elected me, and they deserve the best.”

The Guardian gathered that over the years, the Chinedu Ogah Foundation Yuletide programme has become a unifying annual event, blending charity, culture, and community service, and reinforcing Ogah’s reputation for impactful representation and grassroots empowerment in Ebonyi State.

He insisted that leadership is about the will and yearning of the people, not personal ambition, because in democracy the people matter, adding that “if my people want me, I will serve them, but if they don’t, I will not.”

Ogah, who chairs the House Committee on Reformatory Institutions, said the exercise was purely humanitarian and not politically motivated, noting that the large-scale humanitarian gesture coincided with the 26th anniversary and annual Foundation Day celebration of the Chinedu Ogah Foundation.

“The beneficiaries were drawn from all the 31 wards of the federal constituency to ensure equitable distribution across communities. This gathering is not about politics but about caring for humanity, and the people you see here are those who elected us, and we believe in giving back to society in practical ways,” Ogah said.

He noted that the Foundation, which has been in existence for 26 years, has consistently focused on grassroots empowerment, including house construction, scholarships, job facilitation, and economic support for the less privileged.

Ogah disclosed that a more comprehensive empowerment programme is scheduled to hold between March and early April 2026, adding that the initiative will be people-driven.

The federal lawmaker used the occasion to commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that its impact is evident in Ebonyi State, particularly through the policies and programmes of Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru.

He lauded the Governor’s achievements in security, education, infrastructure, and human capital development, describing Ebonyi as one of the safest states for investment in the South-East.

“Today, you can see the roads, water projects, scholarships, and job opportunities facilitated by this administration. Many Ebonyi youths are studying abroad on state scholarships, and security has greatly improved,” Ogah said.

Chairman of the occasion, Comrade Emmanuel Chukwu, a Director with the Nigerian Aviation Authority, Lagos Branch, lauded Ogah for consistently translating government policies into tangible benefits for the grassroots.

Other speakers, including the State Commissioner for Education, Dr Donatus Ilang, and Chief Humphrey Nwuruku, former Chief Whip of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, among others, described the massive turnout as a testament to the love and trust the people have for the lawmaker.

They commended Ogah for remaining focused on constituency welfare despite criticism from some quarters.

The event attracted a wide array of dignitaries, including the Deputy Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chinedu Onah, members of the State Assembly, commissioners, APC leaders, youth groups, women associations, and cultural organisations.