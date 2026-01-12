2026 is a pivotal year for Oyo – Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Monday described 2026 as a pivotal year for the state and the nation, urging residents to remain vigilant and take security matters seriously as preparations gradually begin ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The governor spoke during the annual Interfaith Prayer Session organised to mark the commencement of the New Year, where he emphasised that the period leading to the next elections would require collective responsibility, caution and discernment from citizens.

Makinde noted that as the political season draws nearer, residents should be wary of aspirants who would make unrealistic promises. He said the achievements recorded by his administration since 2019 should serve as a benchmark for governance in the state, expressing confidence that a member of his team would take over in 2027 to consolidate and expand ongoing development programmes.

On security, the governor stressed that safeguarding the state was not the responsibility of government alone. He lamented that despite being only days into the New Year, lives had already been lost around Old Oyo National Park, describing the situation as a reminder of the need for vigilance.

“Security is everybody’s responsibility. If you see something, say something to the appropriate authorities,” Makinde said, urging residents to encourage their relatives and communities across the state to remain alert. He assured the people that his administration would continue to play its part in maintaining peace and safety.

The governor also reiterated his administration’s commitment to workers’ welfare and public service reforms. He recalled that when his government assumed office in 2019, it inherited promotion arrears dating back to 2016, which meant no promotions had been carried out for three years. According to him, the backlog was cleared and annual promotions restored.

Makinde announced that the 2025 promotion exercise had already been forwarded to him for approval, assuring affected workers that he would sign it immediately. He further disclosed that the review of emoluments for Heads of Local Government Administration was under consideration and would be concluded before the end of January.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Head of Service, Mrs Olubunmi Oni, praised the governor for what she described as his steadfast and people-centred leadership. She listed achievements of the administration to include regular payment of salaries, an increase in monthly gratuity from ₦1.5 billion to ₦3 billion, payment of 13th-month salaries to civil servants, retirees and NYSC members, staff training and retraining, review of the Civil Service Rules, promotions, and improved welfare packages.

Goodwill messages from stakeholders echoed similar commendations. The Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, represented by the Deputy Speaker, commended Makinde’s worker-friendly policies and infrastructural development. Labour unions and pensioners lauded prompt payment of salaries, pensions and gratuities, warning that they would resist any future regression in workers’ welfare.

The event was attended by prominent personalities, including former governor and Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja; the Alaafin of Oyo; senior government officials; traditional rulers; lawmakers; religious leaders; and labour union representatives.