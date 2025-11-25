Controversy trails Atiku’s ADC registration as party declares process invalid

• National leadership insists on registration by authentic ward executives

• Says ward officials who handled exercise not recognised by headquarters

• Gamawa warns Nigerians to vote wisely or face continued suffering

The national leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) yesterday clarified that former vice president Atiku Abubakar has not completed a valid membership registration with the party, saying the process carried out at Jada 1 Ward in Jada Local Government Area did not involve officials recognised by the national headquarters.

In a statement by the Director of Media and Public Affairs, Christopher O. Okechukwu, the party said Atiku had been repeatedly advised to register with the duly constituted ward executives in his locality but had yet to do so.

Okechukwu said the registration conducted in Jada violated the party’s constitution and procedures, noting that those who handled it lacked the authority to enrol members.

He said, “This registration was conducted through individuals who are not recognised by the ADC’s National Headquarters and therefore lack the authority to register new members. We have consistently urged Mr Abubakar to complete his registration with the duly constituted and authentic party executives in his locality, a step he has yet to take.”

The party urged Atiku and his associates to show understanding, stressing that the ADC is not a vehicle for personal ambition but a movement committed to democratic renewal.

Okechukwu added that the leadership viewed the development with concern, saying it appeared to reflect “a broader strategy to leverage the ADC while awaiting reconciliation with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a pattern we have observed in the past”.

He said Atiku would enjoy full rights and privileges once he regularises his membership with the officially recognised leaders in his area.

The ADC is currently embroiled in a leadership dispute, with a case before the Federal High Court over the legitimacy of the David Mark-led faction. Okechukwu said Atiku’s potential membership must be considered within this context.

He reiterated the party’s commitment to transparency, democratic processes and respect for established structures, adding that it welcomed constructive engagement aimed at strengthening unity and stability within the ADC.

Earlier yesterday, Atiku formally registered as a bona fide member of the opposition ADC in his home state of Adamawa, in what was seen as a major political shift ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Atiku, who contested the 2019 and 2023 presidential elections on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, had lost first to the late President Muhammadu Buhari and later to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, both of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He resigned from the PDP two months ago after a prolonged face-off with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and his allies. His exit followed shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officially recognised the David Mark–led ADC.

Although his defection had long been anticipated, the ADC had instructed intending members to formally disengage from their old parties only after the Anambra governorship election.

The party, which last week unveiled its national headquarters, said it would begin membership registration this week and hold congresses in February next year ahead of its non-elective national convention.

Atiku confirmed his switch yesterday through his X handle, where he posted photographs of himself receiving his ADC membership card and a customised “Waziri 01” jersey. The brief ceremony, held in Yola rather than the earlier expected venue of Jada, drew a sizeable crowd of supporters, party chieftains, political associates and community stakeholders.

In the images, Atiku was seen smiling as he held up his membership form. A short message on his handle, “It’s official. -AA”, ended months of speculation about his political future after his fallout with the PDP, a crisis driven largely by the G-5 governors under former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike.

Other members of the group included former Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, who lost his senatorial bid to his former Special Adviser Titus Zam of the APC; Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde; former Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who also lost his senatorial race; and former Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, who likewise lost his bid to Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe.

This came as the National Vice Chairman of the African Democratic Congress, Senator Suleiman Nazif Gamawa, declared that the party is the only platform capable of easing the hardship faced by Nigerians and will field credible candidates strong enough to defeat both the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking yesterday during an interaction with journalists in Bauchi, Gamawa said the ADC would emerge as a dominant force in the forthcoming elections, with or without sitting governors. He noted that former President Muhammadu Buhari once defeated an incumbent president without the backing of governors, emphasising that the absence of state chief executives in the ADC would not diminish its chances.

“The people have already believed that a new political movement is the option, so ADC is the saviour. We are giving them one blow,” he said.

He dismissed suggestions of internal crises within the party and urged politicians who felt betrayed in their current platforms to join the ADC. According to him, unlike other parties that have made nomination forms unaffordable, the ADC would ensure that aspirants from all backgrounds have access to the process.

“We are not going to be like them. We will give a chance to every well-meaning Nigerian,” he said.

Gamawa, who said he had over 30 years of political experience and previously served as the Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, expressed confidence that he and other party leaders would reposition the ADC for electoral victory. He also assured that the ADC would remain fair to the masses if elected into power.

The ADC chieftain encouraged eligible voters to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards and prepare to participate actively in the elections, stressing that voting is both a right and a responsibility. He warned that Nigerians would continue to suffer the consequences of poor leadership if they failed to vote wisely.

Gamawa further lamented that the nation’s politics and governance had been hijacked by a few individuals, adding that the ADC was committed to mentoring young people interested in leadership and political participation.