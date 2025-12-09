Fubara defects to APC

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He announced his decision during a stakeholders’ meeting held at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday. Fubara joins several of his colleagues who have also switched to the APC this year.

Speculation has been deafening in the last 24 hours that the Rivers State Governor may soon dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) amid fresh political turbulence in the state.

Recently, 17 members of the House of Assembly, loyal to former Governor Nyesom Wike and led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule, announced their defection from the PDP to the APC, thereby altering the balance of power in the legislature.

Indeed, the clarion call by APC stalwarts for his defection is both loud and unapologetic. From Abuja to Port Harcourt, party officials are urging him to make the switch, speaking of opportunities, leadership, and the chance to establish Rivers as an APC stronghold before the 2027 elections.

However, loyalty has its own chorus, and PDP won’t go down without a fight. The opposition warned that leaving the party would be a betrayal and a self-inflicted wound that could end his political career.

The party also reminded Governor Fubara that he came into office with their support, and history often treats politicians harshly who abandon their allies midway through their term.

Timothy Osadolor, a member of the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC), advised Fubara against joining the APC, claiming that the ruling party “wants to reap where they did not sow.”

He warned that any attempt to switch parties could lead to the end of Fubara’s political career. Osadolor also emphasised the need for a constitutional amendment to prevent a president from suspending a governor without the express approval of the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party has continued to call on Nigerians to resist what it describes as an alleged plot by President Bola Tinubu and the APC to transform Nigeria into a one-party state, especially in light of the significant defections affecting the opposition.

The PDP urged Nigerians, democratic institutions, civil society, and global partners to stand against the erosion of justice, the rule of law, credible elections, and citizens’ rights to political participation in Nigeria.