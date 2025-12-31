Ganduje anticipates Yusuf’s defection as Kwankwaso rallies lawmakers

•Abiya emerges acting NNPP State Chairman as Dungurawa dismisses expulsion

Amid the internal struggle within the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has disclosed a plan to receive Governor Abba Kabiru Yusuf of Kano State to the ruling party.

Although Governor Yusuf’s impending defection is currentlysplitting the ranks of the Kwankwasiyya movement, the latest political realignment excitesthe leaders of the APC in Kano.

The leadership of NNPP in Kano has, however, distanced its national leader and founder of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, from the move. Meanwhile, Kwankwaso has continued to rally members of the state House of Assembly and federal lawmakers against the move.

IN the meantime, the NNPP has appointed Abdullahi Zubairu Abiya as acting state chairman less than 24 hours after the purported expulsion of Hashimu Dungurawa. Hisemergence was endorsed yesterday by the NNPP State Executive Committee after an emergency meeting held at the party’s secretariat in Kano.

Unveiling the resolution of the SEC, the assistant legal adviser of the party, Yusuf Mukhtar, disclosed that Abiya’s emergence was in line with the provisions of the NNPP constitution.

“The development followed the submission of a formal resolution on the sacking and expulsion of Dungurawa by the Dawakin Tofa Local Government Executive Committee,”Mukhtar said.

Dungurawa, a strong ally of the founder of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is also accused of denigrating the person and office of the state governor in his recent remarks.

He had kicked against the much-anticipated defection of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), calling party stakeholders and caucuses to decline endorsing the political realignment.

The embattled Dungurawa equally distanced Kano NNPP from the governor’s alleged intention to join APC, revealing that such action remains a strong act of betrayal while reaffirming total vote of confidence in their national leader, Dr. Kwankwaso, who he (Dungurawa) claimed was not in support of Governor Yusuf’s reported new romance with the APC.

Discontented with this position, however, the executive members of NNPP in Gargari Ward, Dawakin Tofa Local Council, on Monday evening, activated the expulsion of Dungurawa from the party.

The move followed a resolution of the ward executive members, which was endorsed by 27 members. The motion was led by the ward chairman, Shuaibu Hassan, alongside the secretary, Yahaya Saidu Dungurawa.