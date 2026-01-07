Group hails Lalong for ceding Plateau APC leadership to Mutfwang

A group, Plateau Vanguard for Democracy (PVD), has lauded Senator Simon Lalong for ceding leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau to Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

Chairman of the group, Christopher Ishaku, made this known in a statement yesterday in Abuja.

He described the decision of the Plateau South representative as “altruistic and statesmanlike.”

Ishaku said Lalong’s move was a turning point in Plateau politics, considering the prolonged political tension that ensued between both men after the 2023 governorship election.

He said Lalong, Mutfwang’s predecessor, had backed APC’s Prof.NentaweYilwatda to succeed him, but Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) emerged victorious.

The chairman said the rivalry that trailed the election had defined the internal dynamics of opposition politics in the state.

According to him, Lalong’s decision to yield the party leadership to Mutfwang, despite their past differences, reflected political maturity.

He further said it was also a reflection of the former governor’s willingness to place the collective interest of Plateau above personal or factional considerations.

Ishaku said the new political alignment was a unique opportunity for Plateau.

Recall that the APC National Chairman, Prof. NentaweYilwatda, announced Mutfwang’s entry into the party on Friday.