I don’t mind if AI can perform for me – Asake

Nigerian music stars Wizkid and Asake have shared their thoughts on artificial intelligence and its growing role in the creative industry during an Instagram session titled “For Friends Only.”

The clip, which has gone viral, showed the duo speaking casually about technology, music, and the future of performance.

During the session, Wizkid stated that he believes artificial intelligence will play a significant role in the years ahead. “AI is the future, whether you use it to enhance your craft or not,” he said.

His comment reflected a growing conversation within the global music industry, where AI tools are increasingly being used for productionAI tools are increasingly being used for production, songwriting support, and visual creation.

Asake, reacting with humour, took the conversation further. “I love AI, I won’t lie. If AI can go perform for me and they pay the money into my account, I don’t mind,” he said. Wizkid responded playfully, adding, “AI, you are very welcome to do whatever you want.”

The exchange highlighted the relaxed and brotherly relationship between the two artistes, whose closeness has been visible in recent months.

Beyond the jokes, the conversation also came at a time when both artistes are enjoying one of the strongest years of their careers. Wizkid, whose full name is Ayodeji Balogun, released his album Morayo in November 2024.

Despite being released late in the year, the project went on to become Nigeria’s most-streamed album of 2025 on both Apple Music and Spotify.

Asake, born Ahmed Ololade, also had a standout year. He emerged as the most-streamed artist of 2025 on Apple Music Nigeria, driven by consistent hit releases and strong listener loyalty.

His dominance on the platform further confirmed his position as one of the most influential Nigerian artistes of his generation.

The duo’s musical chemistry has also played a major role in their continued relevance. Wizkid and Asake have collaborated several times, producing songs that have performed strongly across streaming platforms.

One of their most notable collaborations, “MMS,” became the fourth most-streamed song of 2025 on Apple Music Nigeria, placing it firmly among the top five songs of the year.

They also worked together on “Bad Girl,” a track on Wizkid’s album Morayo.

Their bond extends beyond individual songs. Earlier this year, Wizkid publicly confirmed that he and Asake are working on a joint project.

During an Apple Music session, Wizkid announced that the project, titled REAL, would be released in December. He described it as a “Mr Money X Big Wiz project” and hinted that it could be the first volume of a series. Asake, seated beside him at the time, agreed with the announcement, confirming that the collaboration is indeed in motion.

Their frequent public appearances together, mutual support online, and easy chemistry have fuelled discussions about their bond.

While their comments about AI were made jokingly, they reflect a wider shift in how Nigerian artistes are engaging with conversations about technology, creativity, and the future of performance.

Rather than resisting change, both Wizkid and Asake appear open to exploring how new tools might shape the music industry.

As the year goes to an end, fans eagerly anticipate the promised joint project’s arrival.