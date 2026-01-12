Keeping up with the Nwokos: Regina Daniels confirms warrant on family after brother’s arrest over alleged $40k theft

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has confirmed that a warrant has reportedly been placed on her and her family over an alleged theft of $40,000, following the arrest of her brother, Samuel Daniels.

In a live video shared online, Regina said she had confirmed the existence of the warrant, which she claims is being used to target her family unfairly. She described the situation as both shocking and baseless, adding that the accusation does not reflect reality.

“I have confirmed it,” Regina said in the video. “There is a warrant on our heads. He said we stole $40,000 from his house, whereas Ned does not even keep money at home.”

During the live broadcast, Regina Daniel’s sister, Destiny Daniels, said that she would pursue legal action if no evidence of the alleged theft was provided. “If he does not provide any video of me stealing at his house, I will sue him,” she said.

Regina’s statement and the live video come amid ongoing disputes between her and her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

The latest allegations are the most recent development in a series of conflicts that have included custody disputes, claims of substance abuse, and public exchanges over private family matters.

In her video, Regina emphasised that the claim regarding the $40,000 is inconsistent with her understanding of her former husband’s household practices.

She argued that the accusations appear to be part of attempts to tarnish the family’s reputation.

The family’s focus, according to Regina, remains on safeguarding their reputation and ensuring accountability.

She stressed that any claims of theft must be supported by clear evidence and that public speculation or emotional appeals should not replace due process.

The latest incident adds to a series of highly publicised disputes between Regina Daniels and her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

Just yesterday, Nwoko released a WhatsApp message he said was sent to Regina in October 2025, which he described as highlighting concerns over her alleged substance use, late-night disturbances, and household instability.

The senator’s team said the message reflected his frustration and a final attempt to encourage sustained therapy and rehabilitation, rather than an effort to control or punish.

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko have two children together, and the welfare of their sons has been a recurring point in the couple’s disputes.

Both parents have cited the children’s well-being as a priority in their statements, with recent custody battles, public claims, and court directives shaping the ongoing legal and personal developments surrounding the family.