Olamide returns to the mainland with Mission 26K performance

Nigerian rapper and YBNL boss Olamide Adedeji delivered an electrifying and unforgettable performance as the headline act at the Mainland Block Party Mission 26K, held at the Police College, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

The annual concert, held every January 1, attracted fans eager to start the new year with an unforgettable experience.

This year’s event was special for many fans, as Olamide had not performed on the mainland in a long time

Olamide made a powerful entrance to the stage with his hit single Lagos Boys. The crowd sang along word for word as he followed up with some of his hit songs like Konkobility, Durosoke, Melomelo, and many other hits from his catalog.

This performance came weeks after Olamide’s sold-out solo concert at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, a show that reminded many people of Olamide’s influence and longevity in Nigerian music.

His return to perform on the mainland was described as a homecoming.

Several DJs also kept the energy high before and between performances. DJs who played at the event included DJ Mekury, DJ Wanni X Handi, DJ TGARBS, DJ YK and DJ Ennymoney, among others.

The concert also featured performances from other artists like Lade, Danny S and Fido, while hypeman Tobi Shang kept the crowd engaged with energetic chants and vibes.

Mainland Block Party is known to be one of Nigeria’s grassroots music event, known for celebrating street culture and giving fans direct access to their favourite artistes.

Past editions of the event have featured performances from artistes such as Adekunle Gold, Seyi Vibez and others.

Mission 26K marked another successful edition of a concert that continues to grow in popularity within fans and the industry at large.

Olamide’s mainland block party performance was another reminder of his lasting impact on Nigerian music, especially for fans who see him as a true voice of the streets.