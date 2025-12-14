Others

Celebrity looks that stood out in 2025

Celebrity looks that stood out in 2025

Published 15 Dec 2025

By Suliyat Tella

KieKie, Daniel Etim-Effiong and Funke Akindele in standout fashion moments from 2025

From movie premieres and parties to fashion shows, Nigerian celebrities delivered colour, drama, and unforgettable style moments. Here’s a curated look at the outfits that defined fashion in 2025.

It is only a few weeks to the end of 2025, and one thing remains certain: Nigerians do not joke with fashion. Whether it is a movie premiere, a birthday party, a high-society wedding, or a casual weekend appearance, style continues to be one of the strongest forms of expression in the country.

Across red carpets, runways, private events, and Instagram timelines, Nigerian celebrities have embraced fashion as both art and storytelling. Designers pushed boundaries with structure, colour, texture, and technique, while stylists curated looks that sparked trends, debates, and recreations.

This compilation highlights some of the standout outfits worn by Nigerian celebrities in 2025: looks that turned heads, held attention, and reminded us why Nigerian fashion continues to command global interest. These images represent talent, culture, creativity, and the ever-evolving spirit of Nigerian style.

 

Timini Egbuson
Timini Egbuson. Photo Credit: simon_emmy_
Osas Ighodaro
Osas Ighodaro. Photo Credit: officialphotofreak
Nancy Isime
Nancy Isime. Photo Credit: toniegrapher
Mercy Eke
Mercy Eke. Photo Credit: felixcrown
Liquorose Afije
Liquorose Afije. Photo Credit: boboiso
Kiekie
Kiekie. Photo Credit: johnokhaystudios
Iyabo Ojo
Iyabo Ojo. Photo Credit: thomfelix_concept
Inidima Okojie
Inidima Okojie. Photo credit: Officialtobimages
Funke Akindele
Funke Akindele. Photo Credit: bangraphy
Etim Effiong
Etim Effiong
Denola Grey
Denola Grey. Photo credit: marcushartelt
Chioma Ikokwu
Chioma Ikokwu. Photo Credit: durrode
Chioma Ikoku
Chioma Ikoku. Photo Credit: wale_visuals
Akin Faminu
Akin Faminu. Photo Credit: brittanyannescott
