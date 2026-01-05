Abba Yusuf at 63: MAAUN president hails Kano governor’s leadership record

The President of the MAAUN Group of Universities, Professor Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, has paid tribute to the Executive Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, on the occasion of his 63rd birthday, describing him as a leader whose record in office reflects a commitment to nation-building and public service.

In a congratulatory message issued on Sunday and made available to journalists, Professor Gwarzo said the governor’s approach to leadership over the past two years had been marked by what he called visible progress, purposeful governance and a clear development agenda for Kano State.

Professor Gwarzo, who leads the MAAUN Group of Universities, noted that Governor Yusuf’s administration had focused on rebuilding public confidence in government while pursuing policies aimed at improving social welfare and economic opportunity. He said these efforts were evident across key sectors of the state’s economy and public services.

According to the university president, the governor’s performance since assuming office in 2023 demonstrated a strong sense of direction and an emphasis on inclusive governance. He added that the administration’s policies had helped restore optimism among residents at a time when many states across the country face economic and social pressures.

“Your clear vision and steadfast commitment to the people of Kano are visible to all,” Professor Gwarzo said in the statement. “In just two years, you have recorded achievements that speak to your passion for service and your determination to move the state forward.”

He described the governor’s style of leadership as people-oriented, saying it prioritised accountability, sustainable development and the long-term interests of the state. Professor Gwarzo also highlighted the importance of political leadership that focuses on institutional rebuilding rather than short-term gains, arguing that such an approach was essential for lasting progress.

Governor Yusuf, who was elected under the New Nigeria Peoples Party, has repeatedly stated that his administration’s priorities include education reform, healthcare improvement, urban renewal and economic revitalisation. Supporters say these goals are intended to address longstanding challenges in Africa’s most populous state by population, while critics continue to scrutinise the pace and impact of reforms.

Professor Gwarzo acknowledged that governance inevitably attracts differing views, but said leadership should ultimately be judged by its commitment to the public good and the clarity of its development objectives. He praised what he described as the governor’s efforts to engage with diverse groups and to pursue policies aimed at broad-based development.

He further commended the governor for what he called a renewed sense of purpose in public administration, noting that leadership at the state level plays a critical role in national cohesion and development.

“On behalf of my family and the entire MAAUN Group of Universities, I congratulate His Excellency, Abba Kabir Yusuf, on his 63rd birthday,” Professor Gwarzo said. “I wish him good health, wisdom and many more years of service to Kano State and the nation.”

Governor Yusuf’s birthday has prompted messages from political figures, community leaders and institutions within and outside Kano State, reflecting his prominence in Nigeria’s current political landscape. As he marks the milestone, attention remains focused on how his administration will consolidate its agenda in the years ahead, amid growing public expectations and national economic challenges.