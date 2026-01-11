Jigawa police arrest three suspected armed robbers in Birnin Kudu

Three suspected armed robbers have been apprehended by a team of security operatives and are currently under serious interrogation.

In a statement made available to journalists on Sunday in Dutse, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Jigawa State Police Command, SP Shi’isu Adam, said the latest operation was conducted on January 10, 2026.

The statement said all three suspects were involved in armed robbery and financial fraud running into several thousand naira.

The suspects were arrested through joint operations involving the Police, Army, Department of State Security Services, the NSCDC, and the vigilantes.

The Guardian recalled that on January 2 this year, the Jigawa State Police Command arrested seven suspects and recovered stolen items, including a motorcycle, window glasses, air conditioners, and illicit drugs, during operations conducted across the state.

A day earlier, on January 1, the command also arrested 17 suspects, including alleged armed robbers, drug dealers, and vandals, in a series of coordinated operations across the state, recovering firearms, narcotics, and stolen items.

According to Adam, the operation took place at Bariki Fulani Settlement, Rugar Fulani, and Kwangara Village, all within Sundumina District of Birnin Kudu Local Government Area.

He said the suspects, identified as Adamu Abubakar, 30; Sale Yakubu, 30; and Mamman Saidu, 17, were arrested and are currently in police custody.