LGA Poll: Kogi PDP demands extension of election timetable

The Kogi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded the extension of the timetable for the local government election scheduled for October 2026.

State chairman of PDP, Hon Muhammed Sanni Gambo, made the demand on Tuesday after the meeting of the State Working Committee (SWC) and State Executive Committee (SEC) held at PDP Secretariat, Lokongoma phase II, Lokoja.

Gambo said, “Our party will contest the forthcoming Local Government elections in Kogi State because the majority of our people reside in rural areas. This is to ensure a fair contest.

“Majority of our citizens live at the grassroots. For them to get the true benefit of democracy is the reason why the PDP will be contesting. We therefore urge the Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission (KOSIEC) to extend the timetable for candidate submissions.

“The current abrupt closure of forms is unacceptable and appears designed to exclude the PDP. An extension is necessary, and we are confident that the PDP will win decisively.

“Let me place on record that during the PDP administration, our local Government witnessed robust administration, with the people as the greatest beneficiaries. We want to reenact that same feat and present credible candidates”.

On the issue of synergy among members of the party, the chairman said, “We have resolved to establish reconciliation and other committees to address grievances and bring all members together. In the coming days, these committees will reach out to every stakeholder to foster unity and inclusivity.

“Our party belongs to the people—women, youth, and all segments of society. As State Chairman, I reaffirm the Federal High Court’s landmark judgment of 10 November, which validated my election as the duly elected Chairman. I thank God for this justice. I commend the Judiciary that a man without godfather and money influence will get Justice. I therefore call on all members to rally round the leadership in respect of the coming council election to enable us to restore the party to the grassroots”

The chairman, therefore, called on those who have left the party for one reason or another to return to the party, rebuild it, and take over what rightly belongs to them, saying, “Our priority is to build the party for the interest of the state collectively”.

“Kogi PDP has bounced back, our story is a story of resilience. Recalled the good old days of the PDP. Everybody was happy, life was good. We built Housing estates. We constructed roads. Our hospitals were working. People hardly go to bed without three square meals. Our Youths got employment. Let me once again assure the people of Kogi State that the PDP under my leadership is back, with full force, towards restoring the lost glory of our State.

“To the people of Kogi State. Kogi PDP has heard your cries. We have come to salvage the situation. Towards meeting the yearning and aspirations of our people, we have accepted the call for restoration. To this end, our party has put in place the blueprint for the rapid socio-economic development of Kogi State.”