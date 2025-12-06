‘Digital violence silences women with disabilities’

Digital violence is fast becoming one of the most dangerous forms of exclusion facing women with disabilities in Nigeria, undermining their confidence, shrinking their participation in national discourse, and threatening their role in peacebuilding.

This was the strongest concern raised in Abuja by the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, at a high-level multistakeholder policy dialogue organised in collaboration with the Network of Women with Disabilities and the Strengthening Peace and Resilience (SPRING) programme, held under the theme: “Policy Dialogue on Digital Safety, Access and Literacy: Amplifying Voices of Women with Disabilities.”

Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim warned that online intimidation and harassment are “deepening stigma and discouraging meaningful engagement” for women with disabilities across the country.

The event, convened as part of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence and ahead of the 2025 International Day of Persons with Disabilities, also marked the formal launch of the Women with Disabilities Network for Peace and Security (WDNPS), a new national platform to strengthen the leadership, visibility and protection of women living with disabilities.

The minister stressed that the gender digital divide remains “persistent and dangerous,” noting that women with disabilities face double discrimination, first as women and then as persons with disabilities. “Digital empowerment must go hand-in-hand with guaranteed safety online and offline. Bridging this divide is not optional; it is central to the survival of inclusive peacebuilding,” she added.

She highlighted ongoing government efforts, including the Happy Woman App, the Renewed Hope Social Impact Intervention Programme, and new commitments under Nigeria’s Third National Action Plan (NAP III) for Women, Peace and Security, which incorporates disability inclusion for the first time.

Earlier, Tetra Tech SPRiNG Programme, Team Leader Dr. Ukoha Ukiwo, said Nigeria’s long-standing peace and security challenges, as well as the rapid evolution of digital threats, necessitated stronger partnerships to protect vulnerable groups.

He noted that digital spaces, where “most human interactions now take place,” have become a growing arena for violence, exclusion, and misinformation. “We felt it was important to convene this platform with the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and the Network of Women with Disabilities to discuss a serious issue in our times, the threats women increasingly face in the digital space,” he said.

Dr Ukoha explained that the SPRING programme supports Nigeria in tackling key drivers of conflict, including weapons proliferation, drug abuse, hate speech, and systemic exclusion. It also promotes women’s participation in politics, governance and economic life, and strengthens their protection from all forms of violence.

He added that natural resource conflicts, climate pressures, and environmental stressors are also shaping violence trends, making inclusive peacebuilding more urgent. “We hope this dialogue leads to concrete commitments and creates space for new partnerships that protect and empower women with disabilities,” he said.

A representative of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD), Ezio Michael, reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to enforcing the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities Act, noting the rollout of the National Certificate of Conscience to strengthen accountability.

“We must break down physical, social and systemic barriers. This is how we build a nation where everyone can thrive,” he said.