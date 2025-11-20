Group transforms hope and dignity for visually impaired for decades

Federal Nigeria Society for the Blind (FNSB) has been transforming lives through education, vocational training, and advocacy for seventy years,

Chairman of the Executive Council, Mrs. Arit Tunde-Imoyo, made the call with theme “Vision Without Eyes -Striving for Excellence,” at its 70th Anniversary Gala and Fundraising Dinner in Lagos. She said the Society reaffirmed its mission of turning blindness into a story of courage, skill, and achievement

Tunde-Imoyo, revealed that the Society’s Vocational Training Centre (VTC) in Oshodi has empowered over 5,000 blind men and women with education and practical skills, fostering independence and self-reliance.

“We are celebrating seven decades of transforming blindness into a journey of purpose and resilience. True vision goes beyond physical sight- it is about perseverance and the power to turn limitations into possibilities.”

She praised the Society’s Eye Bank for Sight Restoration, which continues to give hope to those whose blindness can be cured, symbolising FNSB’s dual mission of rehabilitation and restoration.

Tunde-Imoyo also paid glowing tribute to the founding visionaries and long-serving leaders whose dedication laid the foundation for the Society’s success. She commended Life President Dr. E.O. Akinsete, Mrs. Ebun Onabanjo, Olu Falomo, Dame Abimbola Fashola, and Mrs. Abiola Agbaje, among others, for their tireless commitment to the cause.

“The future of this vision depends on all of us. We need more volunteers, professionals, and partners to keep this light shining. Every contribution tonight is an investment in human potential- a statement that blindness should never mean the end of opportunity.”

Executive Secretary of FNSB, Mr. Oluwamayowa Oke, reinforcing her message, described the anniversary as a milestone of gratitude and renewal.

“It’s not just about looking back at seventy years of impact. It’s about celebrating those who made it possible -our past chairmen, council members, dedicated staff, and partners. Together, we can ensure blindness is never a barrier to living a full and dignified life.”

The evening featured long-service and recognition awards honouring staff, council members, and corporate partners whose dedication has sustained the Society’s humanitarian mission over the decades. The highpoint had guests dined and celebrated, the gala became both a tribute to the past and a rallying call for the future – a powerful reminder that true sight lies not in the eyes, but inside.