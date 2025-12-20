IWOC’s coffee table book chronicles 30 years of charity, impact

The International Women’s Organisation for Charity (IWOC) on Thursday unveiled its landmark coffee table book, “Threads of Heritage,” a visually rich compendium that captures three decades of multicultural philanthropic work that has touched over 300 charitable organisations across Nigeria.

The launch event, held in Lagos, brought together diplomats, corporate leaders, development partners and members of IWOC’s international community to celebrate a publication that documents the organisation’s journey from its inception to becoming one of Nigeria’s most impactful multicultural fundraising platforms.

Chairlady, IWOC, Titiloye Ashamu, described the book as more than a commemorative publication noting that it documents the collective effort of women, partners and sponsors who have sustained the organisation’s mission since inception. “This book is a tribute to the countless women, partners, and sponsors who have walked with us over the years. It captures our heritage, our purpose, and our commitment to giving back,” she said, adding that the organisation hopes it will inspire greater collaboration and generosity.

Spanning personal stories, cultural reflections and accounts of charitable interventions, Threads of Heritage showcases IWOC’s signature Small World fundraising platform alongside projects implemented in education, health and community development. It also profiles partner charities, key beneficiaries and volunteers who continue to drive the organisation’s outreach.

At the event, charity team members, Laila Peysson and Paula Campbell recounted the breadth of IWOC’s impact. They highlighted how Small World funds have supported schools like Great Achievers School in Bariga, providing access to education for children in underserved communities; equipped hospitals and clinics with critical medical tools; and strengthened social support organisations including the Down Syndrome Foundation of Nigeria and the Cerebral Palsy Centre.

IWOC’s interventions extend to vulnerable children through charities such as Child Lifeline and Street Child Care and Welfare Initiative, and to youths through skill acquisition centres that enhance employability and community engagement. Peysson shared a particularly moving experience from Ajofa School for the Deaf, where IWOC volunteers connected with students and staff through gestures and written notes. “By the end of the visit, we were all laughing and understood each other,” she said, underscoring the human bonds that underpin IWOC’s work.

In her address, Ashamu described IWOC as a bridge linking countries, cultures and communities through shared compassion. “Our members represent many nations, but our purpose is one: to give hope, dignity and opportunity to the lives we touch,” she said.

The theme Threads of Heritage reflects this identity. According to Ashamu, the book also serves as an “accountability document,” detailing IWOC’s operational approach, the beneficiaries it supports and the criteria guiding its fund allocations. IWOC maintains strict guidelines that prohibit spending on salaries or scholarships, focusing instead on direct-impact projects and equipment that deliver long-term value.

While marking its 30-year milestone, the organisation is already looking ahead. Ashamu said IWOC intends to expand the footprint of Small World, positioning it as a globally recognised platform for multicultural philanthropy. “The need around us is real. Families, children and communities continue to depend on what we do,” she said, urging new sponsors and partners to join the effort.

She also encouraged attendees to purchase multiple copies of the book, noting that proceeds directly support IWOC’s charitable programmes. Ashamu invite the public to the February 2026 edition of the annual Small World event, describing it as a platform to experience the scale of IWOC-supported charities and the transformative power of community contribution.

Founded 30 years ago, IWOC is a multicultural nonprofit organisation that brings together women from diverse national and international communities to support charitable causes across Nigeria. Its initiatives include Small World one of Nigeria’s largest multicultural fundraising events and Smaller World, a children-led fundraising programme that supports child-focused charities.