Nigeria SDG symposium calls for accelerated action toward 2030 agenda

Key national stakeholders led by the African Clean-up Initiative (ACI) convened at the 2025 Nigeria SDG Awards and Symposium in Abuja, an event designed to accelerate Nigeria’s progress toward achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

The gathering brought together representatives from government agencies, international development organisations, civil society groups, youth-led initiatives, academia, and the private sector reflecting a unified national push for sustainable development.

The symposium opened with a strong call for intensified national action and collaboration. Senior Technical Advisor at the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs) Dr. Bala Yusuf Yunusa, emphasised that Nigeria stands at a critical point as the global SDG timeline approaches its final five years.

He highlighted that achieving tangible results requires integrated planning, inclusive governance, shared accountability, and data-driven strategies. According to him, multi-sector cooperation is no longer optional but essential if Nigeria is to meet its commitments under the 2030 Agenda.

During the event, participants heard key insights from sector leaders, National Coordinator of the Global Environment Facility (GEF) Small Grants Programme, Ibironke Olubamise, who reinforced the importance of investing in community-based environmental solutions. She said that grassroots projects remain central to solving climate, biodiversity, and land degradation challenges.

She further appealed for wider inclusion of women and youth and reiterated the need for credible, accessible data to support SDG monitoring and evaluation. She encouraged innovators and community leaders across Nigeria to actively apply for GEF grants to support their sustainability projects.

In a youth-focused contribution, Onyinye Akubuilo-Okpalanma from Enugu State shared updates on SDG-related youth initiatives. She highlighted the increasing involvement of young people through NYSC SDG Community Development Service activities, community empowerment programmes, and collaborative environmental efforts. She emphasised that youth leadership remains a major driver of innovation and grassroots impact across Nigerian communities.

BudgIT Co-founder, Oluseun Onigbinde, stressed that effective SDG implementation depends on strong systems for data collection, transparency, and accountability. He noted that Nigeria must prioritise understanding data sources, improving data quality, and equipping citizens to actively hold institutions accountable. According to him, reliable data remains the backbone of successful project implementation, improved public spending, and measurable development outcomes.

Convener and founder, African Cleanup Initiative Alexander Akhigbe, reaffirmed ACI’s commitment to strengthening community-led sustainability efforts, deepening partnerships, and amplifying collective action.

A major highlight of the event was the Nigeria SDG awards ceremony, which recognised outstanding individuals, organisations, innovators, and institutions making meaningful contributions toward the SDGs. Award categories celebrated environmental leadership, social impact, youth innovation, corporate sustainability, and community development. The achievements of the awardees underscored the possibilities that emerge when individuals and organisations commit to sustainable solutions.