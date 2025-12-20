Accolades as Ugonna marks 48, wife joins legal profession

It was encomium galore in Owerri, Imo State recently as former federal lawmaker, Ozurigbo Ugonna marked his 48th birthday alongside a thanksgiving ceremony for his wife, Barr. Ozurigbo Ijeoma, who was recently called to the Nigerian Bar.

The event also featured their official initiation into The Knights of St. John International, a moment many described as a well-earned recognition of their service and character.

The day began with a solemn church thanksgiving attended by prominent figures across the state’s political, business, traditional, and civic circles. After the mass, the festivities moved to the celebrants’ Obiajunwa Lodge, where the reception unfolded under beautifully arranged luxury tents reserved for dignitaries, corporate bodies, and various associations.

Living up to his good name and public status, the hierarchical structure of The Knights of St. John International; ranging from local commanderies to the state- level grand commendary and the administrative level of the Imo chapter, all arrived in their full regalia to congratulate the couple on their successful initiation, acknowledging that the honour is reserved only for individuals of integrity, service, and strong moral standing, qualities they said the Ozurigbos embody.

At the heart of the grand reception, the amazon of a woman and wife of Ozurigbo Ugonna, Barr. Ijeoma Ebere Ozurigbo — became a radiant highlight of the evening; stepping out in a stylish two-piece water-drop outfit, warmly greeting dignitaries and associates with grace and poise, as she later reappeared in her second attire — a stunning all-white kaftan ensemble — glamorous, elegant, and glowing with fulfillment,as she moved around acknowledging family, friends, women groups, and community -based organisations: such as the Friends of Like- Minds Women Association, Abia State University Alumni, The Mazi Organisation (TMO), and Friends of OZB International, among others.

Corporate business conglomerates like: MTN- Nigeria, Airtel- Nigeria, Globacom, and senior officials from leading banks, including Fidelity Bank, GTB, and Union Bank, Owerri branches— registered their presence. Members of United Isu Progressives Union (UIPU) led by Chief Duru Ugochukwu presented heartfelt gifts, while various women and youth associations added colour to the celebration.

One of the most symbolic moments came after the cutting of the birthday cake, as Ugonna Ozurigbo and wife hit the dance floor. Friends, political associates, and numerous well-wishers joined them, celebrating not just their milestones but their shared journey of love, martial bliss, service, and humility.

Beyond the festivities, many who attended the event could not hide their admiration for Ozurigbo’s sustained growing influence even when he is no longer in government. He remains, in the words of his supporters, “one of the rarest and trusted political leaders in the history of Imo State, and one who has always shared the burdens of the masses and down trodden.” Despite being out of office for two years and counting, he still enjoys a cult- like followership and deep organic supports in Orlu zone and across Imo, making him one of the most significant, relevant, and truly loved individuals in the state outside politics. It is, therefore, not a surprise that the masses have intensified calls for him to make his political intentions known, especially as the 2027|2028 off- season election approaches.

For the records, during his years in the House of Representatives, representing Nkwerre/ Isu/ Nwangele/Njaba Federal Constituency, he redefined grassroots representation through widely applauded practical empowerment programmes, including; donation of seed capitals to small and medium business owners, donation of over 300 tricycles, 500 utility cars across the 43 wards in the NINN Federal Constituency, hospital renovations from Isu Council across Abba in Nwangele Council, and scholarship schemes that touched countless lives. A highly impressive achievement scorecard ever recorded in the history of the largest federal constituency.

The rich attendance of the event was a true testament to the Ozurigbo family’s shared values of hardwork, discipline, community service, leadership, and cherished relationship as their friends across Nigeria and in the diaspora came through to celebrate them.

The array of dignitaries and guests spotted at the grand reception include: Sir Jude Ejiogu, former secretary to the Imo State Government, Chief Ndukwu Nnawuchi, former Imo Attorney General, Sir Cliton Amadi, member representing Owerri State Constituency, Barr. Chinedu Anyaehi, Barr. Lugard Osuji , former Majority leader, Imo State House of Assembly, Chief Clifford Ikechukwu Orjiako, Chairman of the occasion, Chairman of the Organising Committee, and Grand Patron, Friends of OZB international, Prof. Nnamdi Obiaraeri, Ike C. Ibe, High Chief Michael Onuoha (Eririego of Igboland), Chairman, Ailes Group, Chief Celestine Opurum, Chief Uchendu Anthony Ahaneku, Chief Magnus Agara, Chief Azike Iyke, Chief Mercy Iwule, Kingsley Onyegbule, Chief Henry Onwukwe (Apiti), DG TMO, Cajetan Duke, Spokesperson of The Mazi Organisation, Nze Mbanaso Nwabueze, Innocent Ikpamezie, Acho Ihim, Marcel Odunze, Chief Jude Uzoukwu, Ifeanyi Nnataraonye, Obinna Orgazi, Chief Ken Ebubeogu, Chief Okey and Barr. Ngozi Njoku, Chief Ray Ahumibe, Dr. Ohiri John, Barr. Damian Nosike, Chief Emeka Chinweokwu Enyere, Mrs. Ngọzi Obiefule, Chief Ifeanyi Nwadikwa, Chief Obinna Ozurigbo, HRH Eze Okey Onyejiuwa, Bar. I.K Davies Anomneze, Chief Val Izuchukwu, Ada Ukachi, and other guests too numerous to mention.

In his note of appreciation to invited guests, family, and friends, Ozurigbo Ugonna thanked all for their show of love, support , and solidarity, stating that: “The outpouring of goodwill is not taken for granted and will continue to inspire deeper commitment to service.”

As the evening wound down, the celebration remained warm and spirited — a perfect blend of accomplishment, gratitude, and the unmistakable bond the Ozurigbo family shares with the people — as they had more than enough to eat and drink, while enjoying good music.