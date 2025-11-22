Afua Tijani: Women should be intentional in networking to boost net worth



Afua Tijanipopularly known as ‘SisìAlàyeye’ is one of the diaspora’s traditional marriage compere in the United Kingdom. A Nigerian-Ghanaian, she has exported African culture into different white homes. She has empowered fellow African women while championing the advocacy for unity and advancement particularly in stronger participation in policy making and leadership. Born and raised in Olomore, Abeokuta, Ogun State, she has had her works featured on Channel 4’s Highlife and pages of Vogue UK. In this interview, she speaks on her cultural career path, while highlighting the role of women in professional growth.

Can you take us through your little beginning growing up in Abeokuta?

Olomore, Abeokuta! That is the root. That place really shaped me. I remember our estate, always alive with activities, naming ceremonies, weddings, traditional prayers. I would sit near the drummers, memorising chants without even realising it. We didn’t have much, but we had community, colour and culture. I didn’t know then that all those early memories would become the foundation of my career.

How did your career as a traditional compere (Alaga-Iduro) in the UK begin?

Like every Nigerian child, after my studies in Nigeria, I did courses in fashion in Ghana and London, there I discovered myself. Honestly, it started by chance, but also by fate. When I moved to the UK, after study and a few years of working, I attended a friend’s traditional engagement and noticed the Alaga wasn’t connecting with the audience. The energy, the flow, was missing, with little training on my way back from Ibadan. So I offered to help. The rest is history. I did one, then another. I started getting booked. Within a year, I was flying to host weddings across Europe. It grew faster than I expected, but I was ready for it.

Nigerians are often seen in a negative light abroad. As a professional compere with accolades, what is your message to the world?

That narrative needs to change. Nigerians are resilient, creative and resourceful. I have performed in spaces where people told me, “You have changed how I see Nigerians.” That is powerful. We must carry ourselves with pride and excellence, so that our work becomes our voice. Let the world see our beauty, not just through music or food, but through every wedding, every ceremony, every Oríkì.

As a woman how did you navigate the huddle and gender barrier along your way?

Though some men do it, Alaga work is traditionally a woman’s space, so gender wasn’t the biggest barrier. The real challenge sometimes is getting drummers and team members to align with your rhythm, it is teamwork, but the Alaga leads the charge. I also have a home to run, kids to raise and life outside ceremonies, but I manage it all. People doubted me at first, but once they witnessed my performance and the respect I commanded, the doubt disappeared. I let my craft speak louder than any stereotype. You know, I have used my platform to mentor and train other women, showing them that our culture can be both a passion and a profitable career. Many of the ladies I have worked with now host events, run their own businesses and earn confidently. It is about turning tradition into empowerment, I have seen women go from side hustles to full-time income through this path. That, for me, is true economic development.

What is your advice to young women who want to pursue cultural careers like yours?

Start where you are. Learn the craft. Attend ceremonies, take notes, and volunteer. Find a mentor. Don’t let anyone tell you it’s not profitable or prestigious. You can make a name for yourself while preserving your culture. And always, always lead with excellence. Respect is earned, not given.

You have trained many women in event hosting and compere in the UK, how do you think women can support each other more?

First, I am a strong believer that women need women as pillars to grow and succeed. Women should start to be intentional in networking to boost their net worth. In many places particularly in our traditional societies, women have always been the obstacles to each other’s progress through backbiting and pull her down syndrome. We need to start seeing ourselves as sisters through skills, knowledge sharing and extension of opportunities.

In my business, I give priority to women development. I look at how women can be self-reliant and be heard at the top. If we do this, we won’t be pushed backwards in decision making and leadership participation in our country. How can a woman contest election and it will only her family and few friends that will support her. Things need to change for the better.

You have appeared in Highlife and Vogue UK, how did that feel for a cultural custodian like yourself?

It was surreal. Being in Vogue was not just about fashion, it was recognition that tradition is trendy. That culture sells. And Highlife gave me the chance to show the behind-the-scenes of what I do, the planning, the prayers, the passion. Those platforms helped people understand that this is not just a “side hustle.” It is a serious profession with emotional and cultural values. One key lesson is that authenticity travels. People across the world are hungry for realness, genuineness, for roots, for identity. Yoruba culture, when presented with respect and flair, captures hearts, even among non-Yoruba audiences. I have also learned that professionalism must walk hand-in-hand with tradition. You can’t take culture to Vogue UK or a global audience and not uphold excellence. That’s how we elevate the craft and gain respect.

How do you blend modern tastes with old customs?

With love and creativity. You will find me anchoring a wedding with a talking drum on one side and a DJ playing Burna Boy on the other. I use Yoruba poetry, but I weave in humour, even a bit of pidgin or slang to keep it fresh. And I respect changes in family dynamics, some couples now prefer symbolic bride prices or gender-neutral blessings. Tradition is alive, not frozen. It evolves when done with respect.

Can Nigeria grow economically by training experts along your trade for export?

Absolutely. I always say culture is not just in the books, it is a living, breathing art. Women are natural nurturers of tradition and I encourage them to explore this space. There is dignity and pride in our culture. I mentor young women who want to learn the craft, teaching them the songs, the protocols, the meaning behind each step. It is not just about “talking at events”, it is about preserving identity. And yes, there’s money in it too! Cultural diplomacy is a powerful export tool. Just like we export Afrobeats and Nollywood, we can export traditional services, Alaga, traditional fashion designers, drummers, caterers, etc. The wedding industry alone is a multi-billion-naira space. If we formalise and train experts in cultural ceremony arts, we can create jobs and promote Nigeria positively. I’m living proof that it can be done.



What dreams and goals are you chasing next?

My dream, a cultural academy where tradition meets education, offering courses in alaga technique, Yoruba storytelling, and cultural event design. I want media collaborations, a documentary series showcasing Yoruba weddings around the world. Ultimately, I would like Nigeria to see Alaga as a viable creative career and storytellers like me as cultural diplomats. For now, I’m dancing on that path, one engagement at a time.I want to be remembered as someone who made people proud of their roots. Someone who brought joy, unity and honour to families. I want little girls to hear my chants and say, “That could be me.” And I want the world to know that Yoruba culture is not just beautiful, it is brilliant! So rich!