Angela Agbe-Davies: Women bring a different kind of strength to the boardroom

Angela Agbe-Davies is a Nigerian-British lawyer who pursued her legal education at Sussex University and the Inns of Court School of Law. In 2013, she founded Silvax Legal, a law firm that has since formed a partnership with intellectual property agency, Inventa. This collaboration allows Silvax Legal to offer intellectual property services to Nigeria and West Africa under the brand of Inventa. Recognised as one of the top twenty intellectual property legal practitioners in Nigeria by the World Trademark Association, Agbe-Davies also sits on boards of various companies. In this interview, she speaks on her thriving in the workplace as a woman as well as her legal career.

You’ve built an impressive career bridging Nigerian and international legal systems. What personal convictions drove you to start Silvax Legal in 2013?

I think on some level, I’ve always known I wanted to be a lawyer. From a very young age, I was aware that I wanted to follow in the footsteps of my father, who was also a lawyer. The specifics of what type of law I was interested in practising came with time. I tried a number of different areas before specialising in intellectual property. I found it cutting-edge and new, and its strong links to technology and entertainment were attractive to me. Through the roles I had at the time, I began to notice that intellectual property is something that literally affects every single industry but still wasn’t fully accessible to everyone. People find lawyers and law firms intimidating and expensive; even before asking for a quote, they believe it’s going to cost an arm and a leg. I wanted to start a company that would appeal to this group, people who need a lawyer who will explain and simplify the process for the least amount of funding.

As a Nigerian-British lawyer, how did your background influence your leadership approach in establishing and scaling an international-standard firm in Nigeria?

I believe my background has helped in this regard a lot. I have heavily relied on the more European leadership styles that I have seen while living abroad and also those we employ at our head offices in Portugal. We believe that our company is a family and must be treated fairly and well at every opportunity. The people who work for us are what make our company great, and as such, they must be happy in their roles. I operate a total open-door policy. My staff are free to talk to me about everything as it relates to our work, their personal lives, and their hopes and aspirations for the future, whether that may be within the firm or otherwise. Additionally, I actively encourage further education and courses for their personal development. Having the buy-in of my staff means that everyone works hard to make the company a success, and we are always cheering each other on and wanting the best for both the firm and ourselves.

Founding Silvax Legal and leading Inventa Nigeria as the first international trademark and patent agency in the country is no small feat. What challenges did you face breaking that ground, and how did you navigate them?

We faced a lot of challenges starting the firm, it was such a new approach to legal services. But we never gave up; we just kept pushing forward and I have been pleased to see that over the last ten years we’ve seen an influx of international firms working in some capacity within the Nigerian market. It was an important step for us because the world is a global marketplace, and all sectors should respond to the need for harmonisation. We also had challenges surrounding the development of market awareness of IP rights. We had to establish procedures aligned with international best practices. It was important for us to create educational initiatives to enhance understanding of the value of IP. For us, this has been a sustained effort of great importance.

The legal and corporate sectors remain largely male-dominated. How have you asserted your voice and presence at the boardroom table, especially as the youngest and only woman on several boards?

I always like answering questions like this because my response might be surprising. I find that oftentimes, women feel the need to emulate a man’s way of communicating – becoming loud or aggressive – so as not to be seen as pushovers in the industry. For me, women are different for a reason, and we bring something distinct from men, just as a lawyer and an accountant would bring different skill sets to a project. Because I am a woman in a male-dominated society, and indeed because I am usually the youngest by several years on a number of my boards, I adopt a softer approach. I tap into the tender, motherly side, and I find that it makes people want to listen to what I have to say more so than if I try to shout or talk over others. I am also never too prideful to ask for help. I am aware that I am lucky to be in the rooms I am in and to have the opportunities I have, so I ask questions and seek guidance whenever I need to and gain insight from people who have served in the industry for longer than I have.

What mindset shifts do you believe women must adopt to move from simply being present in their industries to becoming influential decision-makers?

Take an active interest in what is happening in your industry. We can all go to work, sit behind our screens, and make our own money, but actually being involved in the community as a stakeholder is what will make you stand out. I visit the trademarks registry whenever I can. I am a member of a number of different organisations related to IP lawmaking and IP practice, both nationally and internationally. At times, we get distracted by our own work and businesses and don’t take the time to see what is happening around us. In order to be the person that people look to for influence and decision-making, one must have a well-rounded view and well-rounded relationships with the people relevant to their areas of interest.

Your work with Inventa Nigeria has expanded intellectual property education and access across West Africa. What motivates your commitment to this area of law?

As I mentioned earlier, intellectual property really is an area that covers every single industry. Yet, the protection of your intellectual property isn’t mandatory under the law, leaving it in a vulnerable position, and for me, that’s simply unfair. I believe everyone, whether a large conglomerate or an artist just starting out, should be afforded the exact same rights. I need everyone to know the importance of their intellectual property — so I won’t ever stop talking about it.

What’s one piece of advice you wish someone had given you at the start of your career?

Oh, I think I actually received it. One of my early mentors told me that when starting your own business, the only clients you’ll have will be family, friends, and fools, since you don’t yet have a proven track record and people have no reason to use your services over anyone else’s. But don’t ever give up, because it’s the time you put in the big wins and the small wins that will make people want to take a chance on you.

What’s next for Silvax Legal and Inventa Nigeria? Are there emerging frontiers you’re exploring in law or business?

The beauty of intellectual property is that it is so closely linked to technology. It’s a worldwide phenomenon that technology moves faster than laws, so it’s always interesting to see how we can use the frameworks in place to cover the latest advancements. Over the next five years, we can envisage that digital transformation will drive increased demand for copyright protection, digital rights management, and cross-border enforcement mechanisms. The rise of digital creators requires adaptive legal frameworks that can address online infringement, licensing models, and platform-based commerce. We at Inventa plan to be at the forefront.

How do you envision the role of women evolving in Nigeria’s legal, business, and governance ecosystems by 2030?

The role of women in business has come leaps and bounds over the last 10 to 15 years in Nigeria, and I don’t see us slowing down anytime soon. When I see what some of my friends and colleagues are achieving in their industries, be it engineering, energy, arts and culture, or law, I am truly in awe. As women, we have shown that we are unstoppable, and I see our roles continuing to grow as the years go on.

What message would you leave with women who are determined to build not just careers, but impact-driven legacies?

Life isn’t a race. You don’t have to feel like you must achieve everything right away, before a certain age, or at a certain point in your life. A legacy is something that is cultivated over time, and one mustn’t feel that if it hasn’t happened yet, it isn’t going to happen. Don’t give up. A legacy can be built on small differences made every day throughout your lifetime. Life is very long, so there is always time to make an impact.