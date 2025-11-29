Bank reaffirms dedication to removing structural barriers for women

Dedicated to removing structural barriers for women and creating pathways to sustainable economic inclusion, FSDH Merchant Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to gender equity and inclusion.

At its fifth edition of Women in Business Initiative (WIBI) Summit held at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island in Lagos, it brought together hundreds of female entrepreneurs, corporate professionals, creatives, policymakers, and ecosystem leaders to celebrate women who continue to drive growth, innovation, and resilience across the economy.

Themed “Empowered- Celebrating Women in Motion.’ This year’s summit highlighted the real progress and persistent challenges shaping the female economy, while spotlighting FSDH’s expanding footprint in enabling women-led growth.

In a keynote address delivered by veteran actress, Joke Silva, on the importance of resilience, reinvention, and emotional intelligence as tools for navigating and excelling in an evolving economy. Her message resonated strongly with emerging entrepreneurs, creatives, and corporate professionals seeking to build sustainable legacies, even as she emphasised the need for proper training and skills development to prepare young talents for global competitiveness.

“Today, FSDH celebrates five years of impact for women in business, five years of grace, growth, and undeniable progress. Across history, women have stood as beacons of excellence in every industry, and their stories continue to inspire us to push boundaries and create room for even more women to rise.

“Nigeria is blessed with a large pool of young talent, particularly within the creative industry, which has the potential to absorb and empower thousands. However, the reality remains that while current training initiatives provide exposure, they often fall short in delivering the depth of skills required for global competitiveness,” she said.

Managing Director of FSDH Merchant Bank, Bukola Smith, said WIBI was built on the belief that when women are equipped with the right systems, knowledge, and support, entire economies shift. “Five years on, we are seeing that transformation play out, not just in individual success stories, but in the confidence, collaboration, and ambition now shaping our community. This year’s focus on the creative economy reinforces our commitment to backing women in sectors that define culture, influence markets, and shape Nigeria’s future”.

While speaking to the measurable impact of FSDH’s Women in Business Desk, Stella-Marie Omogbai, Executive Director, FSDH Merchant Bank, said that over the past five years, the Bank has disbursed over N3 billion in loans to women-led businesses, working closely with partners such as BOI, IFC, AGF, and WEAV Capital to deliver blended financial solutions and targeted interventions. “With more than 2,000 women engaged across summits, masterclasses, coaching cohorts, and accelerator programmes, WIBI continues to serve as one of the country’s most influential platforms for female enterprise development,” she said.

Filmmaker and producer, Biodun Stephen provided insight into the creative and technical challenges facing women in film and media, underscoring the need for stronger institutional support for creatives.

For Group Head, Brand Transformation and Digital Marketing, Bank of Industry (BOI), Jide Sipe, said a lot of businesses owned by women are done on individual basis, thereby limiting growth. “There’s need to go beyond individual business mindset to collaborating and expanding. Women should think about the full ecosystem. People think about themselves too much; I think institutions need to create shared platforms and creative spaces.

A panel session unpacked the realities facing women in business today. Sharing her thoughts, actress and CEO of Desperanza Media, Blessing Obasi-Nze, shared a story of how she came to the limelight and her evolution since then, adding that young creative talents should focus on being original, authentic, and consistent in their pursuit of success.