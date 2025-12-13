‘Breast cancer, leading cause of deaths in women’ – SOCRON

…accounts for 26.7% malignancies

The Society of Oncology and Cancer Research of Nigeria (SOCRON) asserted that breast cancer could be found in both young and the elderly and it is leading cause of cancer deaths in women as well as accounting for over 26.7 per cent of all prevailing malignancies in women.

The experts noted that all contraceptives sometimes, lead to cancer and they are not safe for human consumption, this is because most oral contraceptives contain man-made versions of the female sex hormones, estrogen and progesterone. Taking the pills changes your humane levels, which can trigger cancer.

A member of Cancer Team at the Federal Ministry of Health Abuja, Dr. Uche Nwokwu, said due to the mechanism of action of some hormonal contraceptives, which alters the normal function of certain hormones, prolonged use of such hormonal contraceptives are perceived to be a risk factor for breast cancer and other gynaecological cancers.

Public Health Physician at National Clinical Mentorship Programme at National AIDs and STDS (NASCP), Federal Ministry of Health Abuja, Dr. Reinnet Awoh said use of contraceptives increase the risk of having cancer.

He said what global research shows is that hormonal contraceptives can slightly raise the risk of breast or cervical cancer during current use, but they also protect against ovarian and endometrial cancers in the long run.

He explained that the overall risk is small, and the health benefits, preventing unintended pregnancies, unsafe abortions, and maternal deaths, far outweigh the risks. That is why World Health Organisation (WHO) and other health bodies still recommend them as safe when properly used.

He said when you look at the science, the story is far more nuanced than the myths suggest. Modern contraceptives are among the most studied medicines in the world. We actually have decades of research and millions of women who have used them safely. The WHO, consistently states that contraceptives are safe for most women and that their benefits, when used correctly and with guidance, far outweigh the risks. But some women abuse the use of contraceptives by prolonging the use more than how it supposed to be used.

The Public Health Physician said the data shows that oral contraceptive pills may slightly increase the risk of breast and cervical cancer, but here is the other side of the coin. As they also significantly reduce the risk of ovarian, endometrial, and colorectal cancers.

Awoh said it is also worth noting that the risk is often related to how long a woman uses contraceptives. Once a woman stops using them, the slight increase in breast cancer risk tends to decline over time. In fact, after about 10 years of stopping, the risk goes back to baseline.

He said the fear that contraceptives lead to death is really more of a myth than a reality. Deaths directly caused by contraceptives are extremely rare and usually linked to very specific health conditions, for example, a woman with uncontrolled hypertension or a clotting disorder who uses certain hormonal methods without medical supervision. That is why proper counseling and screening by a health professional before choosing a method is so important.

Awoh said many adolescents in Nigeria are sexually active, whether we openly admit it or not. The Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS), 2018 reported that about 30 per cent of girls aged 15 to19 had begun childbearing, either pregnant or already mothers. That figure alone shows why conversations about contraception among adolescents cannot be ignored.

In youth-friendly services, he said many young people avoid health facilities because they fear judgment. Confidential, respectful, and adolescent-friendly services are essential. Designated youth clinic hours or trained non-judgmental providers can dramatically improve safe uptake.

Contraceptives and education go hand-in-hand.

“Contraception is not a substitute for proper education. What is needed is comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) in schools and communities. CSE teaches about bodies, consent, relationships, and safe choices, helping adolescents delay risky behaviours while protecting those who are sexually active”.

He explained that Nigeria already has a National Policy on Adolescent and Young People’s Sexual and Reproductive Health (2017–2021), but its implementation has been weak due to cultural resistance. “Dual protection is essential. For sexually active adolescents, the gold standard is promoting dual protection, condoms plus another contraceptive method. This way, both unintended pregnancies and HIV/STIs are prevented”.

Awoh said the real way forward is to provide youth-friendly health services, implement comprehensive sexuality education, and engage parents, teachers, faith leaders, and health workers so that adolescents make safe, informed, and healthy choices.

A Public Health Expert, with Botox-Lagos, Aesthetics and Wellness Clinic, Dr. Ngozi Felicia Ibe, said contraceptives are medical or natural methods used to prevent pregnancy. They work by stopping ovulation, blocking sperm, or preventing implantation. She said contraceptives are used in preventing unwanted pregnancies and space children safely. Reduce pregnancy-related health risks. Help manage conditions like irregular periods, endometriosis, or acne.

Ibe said research says, NDHS 2023/24 preliminary data shows that only about eight to 13 of married Nigerian women use modern contraceptives; overall any-method use is around 20 per cent.

She said way forward include public campaigns and school/community health talks.

Better counseling, let women know about all methods, side effects, and switching options

Involve men and leaders. “I will advice women to choose the method that suits their health and life goals as no one method is best for all”.