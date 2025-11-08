Elizabeth Osho’s SoMe Solutions wins big at Marketing Edge Awards 2025

SoMe Solutions, the powerhouse communications agency led by PR strategist Elizabeth Osho, has once again proven its leadership in storytelling and brand influence, earning the coveted title of “PR Agency of the Year 2025” at the Marketing Edge Awards. Elizabeth Osho was also honoured with the distinguished “Outstanding PR Personality of the Year” award, a dual recognition that celebrates her visionary leadership and the agency’s transformative impact on Africa’s communication landscape.

The award ceremony, held on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, celebrated excellence in marketing and communications, spotlighting individuals and agencies redefining how brands connect with audiences across Africa and beyond.

For SoMe Solutions, this moment reflects nearly a decade of consistent growth, innovation, and storytelling that bridges brands, culture, and community. Since its inception, the agency has distinguished itself through a bold, people-centered approach, crafting experiences and narratives that inspire, empower, and drive connection.

Both in Nigeria and across the globe, SoMe Solutions has delivered campaigns that celebrate identity, purpose, and possibility, operating at the intersection of creativity and strategy. The agency’s portfolio spans multiple industries, from government projects and tourism to beauty, fashion, FMCG, and entertainment.

SoMe Solutions has worked with various brands such as South African Tourism, Disney, Dangote, Unilever, Medplus, Uncover Skincare, HelloPerfect Viva, and Lipton, as well as leading fashion visionaries such as Banke Kuku, TUBO, and many more. This cross-industry experience underscores the agency’s ability to translate culture into campaigns that resonate deeply and deliver measurable impact.

Beyond client work, SoMe Solutions continues to invest in initiatives that champion growth and inclusion. Through the UNICORN program, a flagship program founded by Elizabeth Osho, the agency helps young women entrepreneurs by providing PR, branding, influencer campaigns and business support. With a team that is over 80 percent women, the company mirrors its founder’s passion for representation and empowerment.

As the Marketing Edge Awards continues to spotlight creativity and leadership across industries, Some Solutions’ win reinforces its place as one of Africa’s most forward-thinking PR agencies, one that isn’t just telling stories, but shaping the narrative of modern African communication.

For Elizabeth Osho, the recognition is both a celebration and a call to action to keep innovating, keep inspiring, and keep building platforms where voices are heard and impact is felt