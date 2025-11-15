Esther Ijewere: Amplifying women’s voices for 10 years has taught me visibility is power

Esther Ijewere is a Canadian-based Nigerian media strategist, women’s advocate, and founder of Women of Rubies, a global storytelling and visibility platform amplifying the voices, impact, and leadership of women across industries. For over a decade, she has championed gender equity by leveraging digital media, journalism, and community-building to spotlight changemakers and create access to opportunities for underrepresented women. She is the convener of the Media Visibility Bootcamp, an international training series equipping women with the tools, confidence, and strategies to own their stories, build authority, and increase their global influence. In this interview, she speaks on ten years of consistency, shaping a powerful ecosystem of women who are using their stories for impact and leadership.

Women of Rubies is celebrating 10 years this year, congratulations! Looking back, what inspired you to start this platform, and how would you describe the journey so far?

Women of Rubies was born from a deep desire to amplify women’s voices and reshape the narrative around African women globally. We created the platform because I saw countless women doing remarkable work but lacking the visibility, support, and structures needed to thrive. The journey over the last decade has been transformational, not just for the women we serve, but for me personally. From our early days publishing inspiring stories, to now hosting global training programs, building a thriving community, and supporting thousands of women through media visibility, advocacy, and empowerment, it has been a decade of purpose, learning, and grace.

Over the past 10 years of building Women of Rubies, what are the biggest lessons you’ve learned about women, media visibility, and digital influence?

I’ve learned that visibility is not a luxury, it’s a catalyst for opportunities. Women often underestimate how their stories, expertise, or experiences can open doors, attract partnerships, or create generational impact. Another lesson is that community is powerful. When women see themselves reflected in others’ stories, they gain courage to evolve. The media landscape also shifts quickly, so adaptability is essential. Consistency and authenticity remain the foundation of sustainable influence.

The Media Visibility Bootcamp has grown into a signature program. What inspired its creation, and what makes this year’s edition special?

The Media Visibility Bootcamp was born out of a simple observation: brilliant women were doing incredible work, but not enough people knew about them. Many lacked access to platforms, media strategy, or the confidence to tell their stories in powerful, compelling ways. I wanted to change that. The Bootcamp became our way of bridging the visibility gap , helping women transform their voices, expertise, and lived experiences into influence and impact. This year’s edition is particularly special because of the calibre of speakers joining us. We have outstanding global voices like Tope Mark-Odigie, Jessica Campbell, Sola Oluwole, Nifemi Fagbohun, Andrea Carter, and Omoshalewa Onayemi , among others. These women are leaders in media, finance, entrepreneurship, brand strategy, storytelling, and personal development, and they bring a wealth of practical, transformational insight. It’s happening on November 22nd and 23rd. What makes the Bootcamp powerful is that it’s not just about media features, it’s about equipping women with the skills, clarity, and confidence to be seen, heard, and valued. Each session is designed to help participants move from simply having a message to amplifying it in a way that commands attention and creates real opportunities. This year, we’re deepening the focus on turning visibility into leadership, helping women not only show up but take up space, shape narratives, and build platforms that outlive them.

You work in PR across two countries; Nigeria and Canada. What are the key differences between the media landscapes in both countries, and how do you help women navigate them?

The media ecosystems in Nigeria and Canada are very different. Nigeria’s media space is fast-paced, dynamic, and heavily relationship-driven. Visibility can scale quickly because audiences engage passionately with stories and personalities. Canada’s system is more structured, research-based, and process-oriented. Credibility, verified expertise, and community impact play a huge role in securing coverage. Navigating both worlds has taught me how to bridge cultural communication gaps. I help women tailor their storytelling, build their digital footprint, and understand what each market values, whether they are seeking local visibility or global recognition.

Women of Rubies has spotlighted thousands of women over the past decade. What type of stories move you the most, and how do they influence the work you do?

Stories of resilience always move me. Women who rise despite barriers, discrimination, trauma, financial hardship, or societal expectations remind me why visibility matters. When women share their journeys openly, they give other women permission to speak, heal, and grow. Those stories fuel my commitment to continue building platforms where women are seen, heard, and celebrated.

Who are the women that inspire you personally, and why?

I’m inspired by women who lead with purpose, compassion, and grit women who build consistently without noise, who pour into others, and who rise while lifting others. Some of the women who inspire me include: My mother, for her courage and strength. Women who have built movements, not just careers. Ordinary women doing extraordinary things quietly. Their stories remind me that leadership is service, and impact begins at home.

As you mark 10 years of Women of Rubies, what future projects or expansions should we be expecting?

We’re entering a decade of scaling. As we mark 10 years of Women of Rubies, the next phase is focused on deepening our impact and expanding our global footprint. We are developing new training and capacity-building platforms to help women strengthen their visibility, influence, and media readiness. Our community programs will also evolve to offer more mentorship, collaboration, and strategic support for women at different stages of their journey. We are designing initiatives aimed at elevating African female founders through storytelling, digital positioning, and stronger ecosystem partnerships. In addition, we’ll be expanding collaborations with international organizations to increase media access for underrepresented women across the globe. You can also expect more global events, thought-leadership conversations, and digital experiences that spotlight women’s stories in innovative and meaningful ways. In this next decade, we are intentionally building structures that will outlive us, systems that ensure women’s voices continue to be amplified for generations.

With AI and digital platforms transforming media, what new opportunities do you see for women looking to grow their visibility?

AI has completely changed the visibility landscape, and in many ways, it has levelled the playing field for women. Today, you don’t need a large team or big budget to create content that is strategic, consistent, and impactful. AI tools now help women refine their messaging, analyse audience behaviour, and package their expertise in ways that resonate globally. But beyond the technology itself, the biggest opportunity lies in ownership. AI allows women to build digital footprints that are intentional and data-driven. You can produce better content faster, pitch yourself to the right platforms, and track the visibility metrics that truly matter. Women who embrace these tools, especially founders, professionals, and creatives will accelerate faster than ever. The future of visibility belongs to women who are willing to combine their voice with technology. AI will not replace authenticity; it simply amplifies it. And the Media Visibility Bootcamp is rooted in this idea: empowering women to use technology, storytelling, and strategy to lead with influence and create meaningful impact.

Finally, what message do you have for women who are still trying to find their voice, build their confidence, or step into their visibility journey?

Your voice is your power. Don’t wait for perfect timing, start where you are. Visibility is not about being loud; it’s about being clear, consistent, and confident in who you are.

Every woman has a story that can change a life. Don’t hide yours. Step into the light, claim your space, and allow your influence to evolve into impact. And if you need support, communities like Women of Rubies exist to walk the journey with you.