Euler-Ajayi calls for girl-child empowerment, inclusive leadership

An Educationist and gender advocate, Dr. Omolara Euler-Ajayi has called for the empowerment of a girl-child and inclusion of women in leadership roles.

She made this call at her book launch titled “Against the Odds: Winning as a Woman in a Man’s World.”

The launch, which also marked her 80th birthday, drew prominent personalities who praised her lifelong commitment to promoting equity and women’s leadership.

Described as part memoir, part policy reflection, and part spiritual meditation, the 547-page book weaves interviews, historical memory, and lived experience into what Euler-Ajayi calls a collective voice of Nigeria’s daughters. The work blends history, sociology, theology, and psychology, offering both critique and direction for young girls and women navigating structural barriers.

Speaking at the launch, Euler-Ajayi expressed deep concern over the underrepresentation of women in political leadership.

“I’m not happy that there are only six women in the Senate and about six or seven in the House of Representatives out of hundreds. Definitely, the men are doing something to keep them out, apart from women maybe not pushing themselves hard enough,” she said.

She insisted that Nigeria cannot progress while half its population remains excluded. “When we bring men and women into positions of leadership equally, the country will grow better in all ramifications. Come and see countries where women are leading, they are progressing. Nigeria must also adopt inclusive governance,” Euler-Ajayi stated.

Drawing from her personal experience as a mother, she emphasised that empowerment must begin at home. “I shared all domestic chores equally among my children. The boys grew up not seeing anything wrong in doing house chores, and today my daughters-in-law thank me. When you start early and teach them equity, they grow up knowing that boys and girls are equal,” she noted.

Reflecting on completing the book at her age, she described the process as divinely supported. “It is not by power or strength. I slept four hours a day for months to finish it. Writing 547 pages at 80 is not easy, but God made it possible,” she stated.

At the launch, former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Deputy Governor, Chief Mrs. Aisha Ahmad, commended the author, stressing that documenting women’s leadership stories is essential for reform. “We cannot dismantle gender barriers if we do not record the stories of those who confronted them and true inclusion requires men actively participating in structural change,” Ahmad said.

Dame Emmanuella Abimbola Fashola, wife of former Lagos State Governor Babatunde Fashola, described Euler-Ajayi as a mentor and inspiration. “She is like a mother to me. At 80, she is launching a book. It shows that age is not a barrier, your gender is not a barrier, your religion is not a barrier. If you are dedicated, you will achieve your purpose,” Fashola said.

She urged younger and older women alike to begin documenting their experiences. “Start journaling, one day you will put it all together, and it becomes a book,” she advised.