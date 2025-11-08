Experts urge women to rebuild emotional resilience, prioritise self-care

Women under the Rose of Sharon Foundation (RoSF) have been encouraged to rebuild emotional resilience and find renewed purpose through deliberate self-care, reflection, and positive connection with themselves and others.

Founder and Clinical Psychologist at Elus-Rapha Psychological Services, Judith Gbadebo, gave the charge while delivering the keynote address at the “Trauma Management and Psycho-Socio Support” programme, held over the weekend in Lagos.

The programme, which began with an early morning exercise session, was held specifically for widows under the RoSF and focused on nurturing emotional well-being beyond life’s difficulties.

Speaking on the theme “Becoming Whole Again: Nurturing Emotional Well-Being Beyond Life Difficulties,” Gbadebo said the first step toward healing is learning to reconnect with one’s inner self through awareness and reflection.

She urged participants to practise positive self-talk, maintain quiet time to think, and accept themselves without judgement. According to her, self-care goes beyond external appearance to include emotional, physical, social, and spiritual well-being. “You define your truth; nobody can tell you what your truth is,” she said, noting that good nutrition, rest, exercise, and supportive relationships are essential for healing. She also emphasised the importance of setting healthy boundaries and seeking early medical and professional help to prevent emotional or physical crises.

Gbadebo added that maintaining a connection to God and practising daily gratitude strengthen inner peace. “We must stay connected to the higher power which is God because he provides guidance when we feel lost,” she said, describing awareness, connection, care, purpose, and peace as the pillars of true emotional wholeness.

On her part, RoSF Cordinator, Oloruntosin Taiwo urged the widows to embrace forgiveness and emotional release as vital steps toward recovery and improved well-being.

Taiwo explained that many psychological and physical health issues among women stem from unresolved emotional pain and resentment, which can manifest as stress, high blood pressure, or depression.

She shared that letting go of bitterness and learning to express emotions freely, whether through tears, dialogue, or counseling, helps to restore peace of mind and physical health. Explaining that emotional burdens, if left unaddressed, could weaken the immune system and rob individuals of restful sleep, further compounding their challenges.

Taiwo urged participants to prioritise their mental and emotional well-being, seek professional help when necessary, and avoid allowing past hurt to dictate their present happiness.

In another session, a Team Member, Ayomide Fatoki, educated participants on the importance of proper nutrition in maintaining emotional balance and overall wellness.

She introduced the concept of the Mediterranean diet, describing it as a plant-based approach that emphasises fruits, vegetables, whole grains, seeds, nuts, and healthy fats while limiting processed foods and red meat. Fatoki explained that adopting such a diet not only supports physical health but also helps in managing stress and improving mood stability.

She highlighted that adequate water intake and daily physical exercise are essential components of healthy living, especially for aging women. According to her, foods rich in Omega-3, magnesium, and probiotics, such as fish, spinach, and yogurt, help calm the nervous system, promote better sleep, and boost brain function.

Fatoki advised the women to make small but consistent dietary adjustments, including eating fruits regularly and avoiding excessive sugar and fried foods.