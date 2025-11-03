Faith Morey launches etiquette, lifestyle series for the modern woman

Philanthropist, entrepreneur, and reality television star Faith Morey has unveiled her latest venture, “Gracefully Faith Morey,” a digital etiquette and lifestyle series designed to inspire confidence, elegance, and authenticity among women navigating modern life.

The series, which marks a new chapter in Morey’s career, blends traditional principles of grace and decorum with a contemporary understanding of self-expression and purpose. It aims to redefine what it means to be a modern, refined woman—one who carries not just poise, but also self-assurance and emotional intelligence.

Announcing the launch across her social media platforms, Morey wrote: “It’s finally here! You asked, I listened. From The Real Housewives of Lagos to this moment, the one question I’ve been asked the most is, ‘Faith, how do you always stay so graceful?’ Now, I’m finally sharing it with you. Introducing ‘Gracefully Faith Morey,’ an etiquette and lifestyle series created to inspire confidence, refinement, and authenticity in every woman who wants to walk with intention and elegance. Discover the art of poise, confidence, and timeless grace with Gracefully Faith Morey.”

The series will feature lessons and conversations on a broad range of themes, including social manners, personal branding, emotional intelligence, and everyday elegance. Viewers can expect a mix of masterclass-style segments, storytelling, and practical advice drawn from Morey’s personal experiences in fashion, business, and public life.

According to the model and businesswoman, the idea for “Gracefully Faith Morey” was inspired by the women who have followed her journey and frequently sought advice on confidence and composure. “So many women reach out to me, asking how I manage to maintain grace, whether on-screen or at events,” she said. “This series is my way of giving back—of sharing not just tips, but the mindset that helps you thrive with authenticity and elegance.”

Morey, who rose to prominence through her modelling career and appearances on The Real Housewives of Lagos, has long been admired for her sophisticated style and calm presence. Her move into digital content marks a natural evolution of her brand, one that merges her public persona with her mission to empower women.

Beyond etiquette, “Gracefully Faith Morey” seeks to explore the deeper layers of self-confidence and purpose in a world increasingly defined by social media and fast-paced living. Each episode promises to challenge stereotypes about what it means to be elegant, encouraging women to embrace individuality while maintaining dignity and class.

As the show makes its digital debut, Morey hopes it will become a touchstone for women seeking balance between ambition and authenticity. “Grace is not about perfection,” she said. “It’s about being at peace with yourself and expressing that peace in how you live, speak, and lead.”

With “Gracefully Faith Morey,” Faith Morey positions herself not only as a cultural influencer but also as a mentor for women redefining sophistication in a modern world—where confidence, empathy, and self-awareness are the new hallmarks of grace.