Faith Oloruntoba: Women deserve to travel boldly and guilt free

Faith Oloruntoba is an entrepreneur and innovator bridging travel and technology. She founded Ivory Luxe Journeys, curating luxury experiences for over 1,000 clients worldwide, and Groupbuyhive, a tech platform empowering independent grocery retailers. A Humanity in Action Senior Fellow and advocate for women’s empowerment, Faith combines creativity, strategy, and impact. She holds degrees from top global institutions and works as a Senior UX Content Designer at RBC, championing accessible, human-centered technology.

Building a Unique Career at the Intersection of Luxury Travel and Technology

For me, travel and technology were never separate, they were two halves of the same vision. The future of travel is not just about destinations; it’s about smart, seamless coordination powered by technology. And the future of technology is not just automation; it’s about elevating human experiences. My journey started with Ivory Luxe Journeys, where I curated luxury group trips for hundreds of women and corporate clients. I saw the emotional side of travel, excitement, transformation, connection but also the pain points: endless WhatsApp threads, scattered payments, miscommunication, manual planning, and the mental load that fell disproportionately on women. At the same time, building Groupbuyhive showed me how data, predictive analytics, and well-designed systems could simplify chaos and support underserved communities. I noticed the same patterns in both industries, too many manual processes, too much dependence on one organizer, tools that didn’t integrate, hidden stress, and huge opportunities for innovation. Travel needed the same system-level solution I was building in the supply chain. Women who lead most travel decisions need the same empowerment technology gives small retailers. That became my calling. I wanted to build a platform where the emotions of travel meet the intelligence of technology. That vision became Cotriply. Beyond innovation, representation inspires me. I want young women, especially African and immigrant women to see that you can build in “unrelated” spaces and still create something world-changing.

Building With Empathy and Discipline as a Founder

The most defining lesson I’ve learned is this: solve real problems with empathy, and build systems with discipline. Both sides of my entrepreneurial journey in travel and technology taught me that innovation isn’t about being flashy; it’s about being deeply useful. With Ivory Luxe Journeys, I saw the emotional side of human behaviour. Planning over 1,000 trips taught me how people think, what they fear, what excites them, and how important trust is in any experience-driven business. I realized that true leadership starts with listening, really listening, to the stories, frustrations, and hopes of the people you serve.

That closeness shaped how I design products and services: people first, always. Groupbuyhive taught me the operational side of business at scale. Working with retailers, suppliers, logistics teams, and predictive analytics forced me to lead with structure, data, and systems thinking. I learned that intuition must be supported by information, and vision must be supported by execution. It taught me discipline, the kind that requires making tough decisions, optimizing processes, and building teams that operate with precision. These combined lessons shaped my leadership style: empathetic yet analytical, creative yet structured, vision-driven yet grounded in execution. Another key lesson is the importance of resilience and adaptability. Building companies through inflation, supply chain instability, shifting travel trends, and the realities of being a Black immigrant founder in North America taught me that leadership requires calm in chaos. You must innovate from clarity, not fear. You must pivot without losing your purpose.

But the most personal lesson is this: your journey prepares you for your impact.

My background in UX content design at RBC taught me how to simplify the complex. My entrepreneurial experience taught me how to operate under pressure. My travel community showed me the power of human connection. My supply chain work taught me what true scalability looks like.

Empowering Women Through Transformative Travel Experiences

Travel is one of the most transformative tools for women. When a woman steps into a new environment, navigating a foreign city, leading a group trip, or making decisions independently, she begins to see herself differently. Travel builds confidence because it forces quick decision-making, communication, adaptability, and problem-solving, the same skills leadership requires. Through Ivory Luxe Journeys, I’ve seen women experience “shift moments” that change how they show up in their careers and lives. Community travel adds another layer. Women build sisterhood, collaboration, and shared courage. Many return home to launch businesses, switch careers, or advocate for themselves because travel expanded their vision of what’s possible.

Navigating the Realities of Being a Nigerian-Canadian Entrepreneur

One major challenge has been navigating two very different ecosystems with different expectations and barriers. In Canada, Black immigrant founders are underrepresented in funding and startup networks. I had to build credibility repeatedly and grow without early safety nets. In logistics and travel, industries dominated by established players, trust was not automatic. With Groupbuyhive, many suppliers preferred long-standing companies. I had to rely on data, transparency, and consistency to earn every partnership. In luxury travel and travel tech, representation was limited. I became intentional about leading boldly and widening the path for others. My Nigerian upbringing taught me resourcefulness, how to innovate through constraints and stay grounded. That became one of my greatest strengths.

Participating in Global Accelerator Programs and Scaling Impact

Participating in some of Canada’s most competitive accelerator programs has been transformative. Being part of elite programs like the Black Founders Network at the University of Toronto, where Groupbuyhive was named a Top 3 Venture of 2025, validated our traction and potential. Programmes like eCommerce North helped me build a scalable, investment-ready company. Serving as Entrepreneur-in-Residence at YSpace, League of Innovators, and CEED expanded my network of investors and experts. Accelerators such as the Land and Expand Fundraising Accelerator, Liftoff Black Entrepreneurship Program, and cybersecurity and STEM programs helped shape Cotriply, giving me frameworks in IP strategy, AI, and responsible innovation. Collectively, these programs taught me how to build globally competitive companies, lead confidently, and convert mentorship and visibility into measurable impact.

Speaking at the Media Visibility Bootcamp

To me, “visibility to leadership” is about going beyond being seen,it’s about being heard, trusted, and impactful. Visibility opens the door, but leadership is what keeps you in the room and allows you to shape the conversation. It means using your platform intentionally, not just to elevate yourself, but to uplift others, challenge narratives, and create real change. That’s why I was honoured to be invited as one of the panelists at this year’s Bootcamp, where I spoke on “How can young women break into the tech or AI space confidently?” For me, that topic is deeply personal. As a Nigerian-Canadian building ventures across travel, logistics, and AI-powered products, I know how often women, especially Black women are underestimated in tech spaces. Being on that panel allowed me to move from visibility to leadership by sharing practical pathways, demystifying the technology ecosystem, and showing young women that they belong in these high-growth sectors. My goal was not just to inspire them, but to equip them to turn influence into tangible impact. Ultimately, this theme reminds me that leadership is a responsibility. When the world gives you a platform, you pay it forward by making sure others see themselves in your journey and have the courage to step into their own.

Winning a Top 3 Venture Award and What It Means

This year, Groupbuyhive was recognized as one of the Top 3 Ventures of 2025 by the Black Founders Network at the University of Toronto, one of the most respected ecosystems for Black-led innovation in Canada. The award is judged by investors and innovation experts who evaluate startups based on impact, scalability, and leadership. Groupbuyhive stood out for its strong performance, $500,000+ revenue in our first year, 7,000+ customers, and 37,000 boxes of produce delivered. For me, this award validated that our mission is meaningful, scalable, and essential.

Advice for Women who want to Expand their Influence

Start before you feel ready, speak even when your voice shakes, and build relationships intentionally. Influence grows through consistency, expertise, and visibility. Women must claim space unapologetically, whether in boardrooms, technology, travel, logistics, or entrepreneurship. Your uniqueness is your advantage. Use your personal story, your heritage, your lived experiences, and your perspective as assets. Find mentors, join communities, invest in your skills, and don’t be afraid to dream globally. Most importantly, remember that your voice matters, your ideas matter, and your presence shifts the room.