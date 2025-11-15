Fostering Geniuses hosts ‘Motherhood & Me Conference 2025’ in Abuja

Abuja witnessed a heart-stirring and transformative gathering recently as Fostering Geniuses hosted the first-ever Motherhood & Me Conference at The Arete Place, Area 11, Garki.

The event, themed “Empowering Mothers, Raising Future Leaders,” brought together over 350 mothers, caregivers, professionals, and advocates from across Nigeria to celebrate, educate, and empower women on the frontlines of family and nation-building.

In her opening address, Founder of Fostering Geniuses and convener of the conference, Mrs. Ebere Ojadua, described motherhood as a sacred calling and the bedrock of national transformation. She emphasized that when mothers are strengthened mentally, emotionally, and economically, they raise children who go on to build stronger societies. “When we invest in mothers. We are investing in the future. Every confident, disciplined, and visionary child is a reflection of a mother who dared to lead with love and purpose.”

The conference featured a rich array of voices from diverse sectors who spoke passionately about motherhood, family, and leadership. A Consultant Family Physician, Dr. Obioma Ekwueme, spoke on the importance of prioritizing maternal health and dismantling the barriers that prevent women from accessing quality care. Legal practitioner and women’s rights advocate, Chioma Onyenucheya-Uko urged mothers to understand the laws that protect them and to use their voices to influence policies that strengthen families. Parenting Coach and Author, Chioma Momah, drew from her experience as a mother and mentor to challenge women to practice intentional parenting, reminding them that the future they desire begins with the values they model at home.

Similarly, an early childhood specialist, Winner Onyinyechi Ozowara, highlighted the role of emotional intelligence in raising well-rounded children and encouraged mothers to nurture empathy and curiosity rather than comparison or competition. Policy expert, Akinwunmi Akinola also shared insights on the importance of systems and structures that support family growth, saying that “no nation can thrive without putting mothers at the center of its social and economic agenda.”

Beyond the conversations, the event created space for connection and care. Attendees participated in free health screenings, interactive workshops, and a moving session dedicated to mothers raising children with special needs a moment that brought many to tears as women shared stories of resilience and hope. The atmosphere was filled with warmth, laughter, and reflection, as mothers found strength in one another’s journeys.

A vibrant exhibition showcased women-led brands and enterprises, giving mothers a platform to promote their businesses and network with potential partners. The highlight of the day came with a flight ticket giveaway sponsored by UMZA Aviation Services, with several participants winning return tickets to Lagos, Port Harcourt, Yola, Maiduguri, and Kano, adding an unexpected thrill to an already impactful day.

During the event, Mrs. Ojadua unveiled three key initiatives under Fostering Geniuses. The Genius In Me Academy, focused on developing creativity and leadership in children; The Genius Raisers Academy, designed to equip parents and educators with tools for intentional parenting; and The Genius Spotlight, which celebrates exceptional young talents in academics, innovation, and leadership.