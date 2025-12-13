Funke Ernest-Omoruyi: Over 500 families changed their finances for choosing to share what I learned

Navigating life as a new immigrant or professional in today’s fast-paced digital world can be overwhelming, especially when financial decisions and digital risks collide. For Funke Ernest-Omoruyi, widely known as @funkefinancials, this challenge has become her mission.

A Cybersecurity Professional, Certified Financial Educator, and CEO of Funke Financials, Funke helps individuals, especially immigrants in Canada take control of their financial futures while protecting themselves in an increasingly digital world. With more than two decades of experience spanning banking, finance, IT, and cybersecurity, she brings a powerful blend of expertise that addresses two urgent needs of modern living: building wealth and staying secure online.

She is the visionary behind Smart Wealth Accelerator, a fast-growing community that provides practical financial education tailored to newcomers and professionals. What truly sets Funke apart is her unique intersection of finance and cybersecurity. She equips her audience with the tools to avoid online scams, protect their data, strengthen their digital habits, and understand the risks that threaten both money and identity. Through her platforms, she continues to guide thousands toward financial stability, digital safety, and confident wealth creation

Merging cybersecurity with financial education to empower newcomers

When I moved to Canada from Nigeria, I encountered two overwhelming realities: the complexity of the Canadian financial system and the vulnerability of my digital life. Back home, money management was straightforward, but here I was bombarded with terms like RRSPs, TFSAs, and registered accounts that felt like a foreign language. Simultaneously, as a cybersecurity analyst, I was witnessing how immigrants were being targeted by financial scams because they didn’t understand digital security. The lightbulb moment came when I realized these two challenges were deeply interconnected. What good is building wealth if it can be stolen with a single phishing email? I merged cybersecurity with financial education because I believe true financial empowerment requires both knowledge of how to grow your money and how to protect it. My unique blend allows me to teach people not just where to invest, but how to ensure their digital financial assets remain secure.

Biggest financial lesson as a new immigrant in Canada

My biggest lesson was learning to ask questions without shame. I once sat in a bank nodding along, completely lost, because I didn’t want to admit I didn’t understand the system. That silence cost me money and opportunities.

Once I started asking for simpler explanations, everything changed. I learned how credit works here, why building credit history matters, and how registered accounts like RRSPs and TFSAs can fast-track wealth. My message to newcomers is simple: ignorance is expensive. Seek knowledge early, ask boldly, find mentors, and remember everyone started where you are.

The Inspiration behind Smart Wealth Accelerator Community

I created Smart Wealth Accelerator after watching immigrants arrive in Canada with skill, ambition, and credentials, yet struggle because no one explained the financial rules of this country. People were told to “save and invest” but not how, and definitely not in a Canadian context.

Finding balance through systems, seasons, and boundaries

My balance comes from systems, boundaries, and understanding that every season demands something different. Some weeks, cybersecurity takes priority; other weeks, I’m focused on teaching, creating content, or building digital products. Automation keeps me sane, my evergreen content works around the clock, and batch-creation allows me to stay consistent without burning out. Most importantly, I prioritise wellness because when I’m depleted, everything suffers. Sustainable success requires rest, health, and boundaries.

Empowering women by merging wellness, confidence, and income

Partnering with a beauty and wellness brand has allowed me to model what I teach: building multiple income streams that support your wellbeing, not drain it. So many women in our community once believed they had to choose between health and financial growth. Watching them build confidence, earn income, and take care of themselves emotionally and physically has been incredibly rewarding. Wealth matters, but so does the health to enjoy and sustain it.

Drawing inspiration from women whose lives redefine possibility

Rev. Funke Felix-Adejumo: Resilience and purpose-driven service. Her journey from poverty to global influence reminds me daily that where we begin doesn’t dictate where we end. Her dedication to uplifting women shaped my own commitment to serve with intention. Grace Ofure Ibhakhomu: Transforming financial literacy into legacy. From selling second-hand clothes to leading a real estate empire, Grace embodies the power of teaching wealth creation. Her mission to democratize financial education mirrors my vision for Smart Wealth Accelerator. Sheryl Sandberg: Navigating tech as a woman with courage and clarity. In a male-dominated field like cybersecurity, Sheryl’s work gave me the language and confidence to claim my seat at the table. Her leadership reminds me that women don’t just belong in these spaces, we help reshape them.

Being a Woman of Rubies

A Woman of Rubies is shaped by pressure, and that is my story. I am a Woman of Rubies because I’ve turned every challenge, immigration, cultural shifts, financial gaps, into opportunities for growth and impact. I entered Canada not understanding its financial systems and became someone who teaches them. I work in cybersecurity, a field where women like me are rare, and use that knowledge to protect families’ futures. I uplift others as I climb. Over 500 families have transformed their finances because I chose to share the knowledge I once struggled to find. I’ve built multiple income streams not for luxury, but to show immigrant women that our dreams don’t shrink when we relocate, they expand. To me, wealth includes financial freedom, digital security, wellness, and community impact. I don’t just preach empowerment, I build systems and spaces that make empowerment real. Like a ruby, I’ve emerged stronger and more radiant through pressure, committed to lighting the way for others.