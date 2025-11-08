Funmilayo Ajamufua: Promoting African arts has always been more than a career

Yeye Funmilayo Emily Ajamufua is a Nigerian-born cultural artist, dancer, and drummer with over three decades of experience promoting African arts in Cincinnati, Ohio. As Programs Director at Bi-Okoto Drum and Dance Theatre, she brings West African traditions to life through dance, rhythm, and storytelling. A graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University and Lagos State University, she mentors young artists while preserving cultural heritage. Her accolades include the Alimosho Creative Apex Award, APNET Community Engagement Award (2021), and recognition from Creative Ohio and The Cultured Female Percussionist. She serves as Director of Youth and Women Development for the Guild of Theatre Arts Drummers and is a member of NANTAP and the Guild of Nigerian Dancers. Under her leadership, Bi-Okoto earned the Whole Again Best Site Award in 2022 and 2023. Through her artistry and mentorship, Yeye Funmilayo continues to inspire, educate, and celebrate West African culture globally.

Inspiration Behind My Passion for Promoting African Arts and Culture

It all started with the questions people asked, their curiosity, and sometimes their misunderstandings. I realized early on that the only way to truly understand a culture is to experience it firsthand. Through drumming, dance, and storytelling, I show people the depth, richness, and vibrancy of African traditions.

Changing wrong narratives and giving people the chance to feel and connect with our culture has been my driving force for over thirty years. For me, promoting African arts and culture has always been more than a career, it’s life. Arts have shaped me, taught me, and carried me to places I never imagined. Every rhythm I play, every dance I teach, is a story, a connection to the past, and a bridge to the future. My mission has always been clear: to help the next generation connect with their culture, believe in themselves, and carry forward African traditions with passion and pride. Arts are living, breathing expressions of identity.

Drumming and dancing are not just performances, they are a language, a way to preserve culture, tell stories, and teach values that have been passed down through generations. Every beat and step carries meaning: celebrations, rituals, triumphs, challenges, all woven into the rhythms. Watching young people discover that language, feel it in their bodies, and express it with confidence is why I do this work. Growing up, I was captivated by cultural festivals, the songs, chants, and dances fascinated me. That love of culture and tradition has stayed with me and brought me this far. It is both my passion and my purpose, and it continues to guide everything I do in the world of African arts.

How My Academic Background Shaped My Artistic Journey

Studying Dramatic Arts and Music gave me the tools to tell stories with heart and precision. It taught me how to structure a performance, captivate an audience, and communicate emotions beyond words. But more than technique, it gave me a language to translate African traditions into performances that resonate with people from all walks of life while honoring their roots. I’ve always been a performing artist, even before I went back to school. I learned from the best directors, choreographers, and artists through hands-on practice and experience. Going back to school was like refining a natural gift, it deepened my understanding of history, theory, and the academic side of the arts. I studied the rudiments, the elements, and the frameworks that go beyond practice alone. I earned my BA in Theatre Arts from LASU, where I met lecturers I had already been practicing with informally. It felt like formalizing and enriching what I had already been living and breathing as an artist. I also studied Dramatic Arts and Music at Obafemi Awolowo University, where I had the honor of learning from veteran actors like Dr. Kola Oyewo, actors I had admired long before returning to school. Being in their classrooms, learning from them directly, gave me insight, depth, and inspiration that continues to shape my artistry today.

My Most Impactful Projects at Bi-Okoto Drum and Dance Theatre

Several projects have shaped my journey, but “Images of Afrika” Summer Camp and the “E Si Mi d’Afrika” residency truly stand out. Images of Afrika Summer Camp is a space where children immerse themselves in African drumming, dance, and storytelling. Many arrive unsure of themselves, hesitant, or disconnected from their culture. By the end, they are confident, proud, and fully engaged. That moment when they find their rhythm, master a step, or tell a story through movement that spark is my greatest reward. That’s an impact in motion. The “E Si Mi d’Afrika” residency takes this even deeper. It’s immersive, allowing children to live and breathe African arts. Here, they don’t just learn movements or beats, they experience culture, history, and the stories behind every rhythm. Watching a child perform with pride, express themselves through dance, or drum with joy is proof that culture has taken root and will continue to thrive. Another initiative close to my heart is the African Drum and Dance Club at schools. Seeing students perform in front of over 2,000 audience members with confidence and boldness fills me with immense pride. Even more inspiring is watching these students return to share their skills and experiences with their communities. These projects remind me that nurturing young talent isn’t just about teaching skills, it’s about shaping identity, self-belief, and a lifelong connection to culture.

Drumming and Dancing as Tools for Cultural Preservation and Storytelling

For me, drumming and dancing are more than performance; they are a living, breathing form of storytelling and preservation. They carry the voices of our ancestors, the lessons of our past, and the heartbeat of our communities. Each performance is both a celebration and a reminder that our culture is alive, relevant, and worth passing on.

What Being a Woman of Rubies Means to Me

Being a Woman of Rubies, to me, is about resilience, passion, and purpose. It’s about shining even when the path is challenging, staying true to who you are, and using your gifts to uplift others. For me, it’s not just about personal success,it’s about creating spaces for others to thrive, preserving culture, mentoring the next generation, and leaving a lasting impact. It’s about wearing your brilliance with humility, courage, and authenticity every day.

Women Who Inspire Me

Three women who inspire me deeply are: My mother, whose love, strength, and guidance shaped me. She taught me perseverance, integrity, and the power of nurturing others. Professor Zulu Sofola, a trailblazer in Nigerian theatre, whose work and dedication to the arts showed me the possibilities of leadership and creativity in a male-dominated field. Mama Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, whose elegance, resilience, and impact in theatre and film continue to inspire me to pursue excellence while staying true to myself and my culture.