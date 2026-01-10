Grassroots women designers get boost with Silkcoat’s N7.5m intervention

Five young Nigerian women at the grassroots of the fashion industry are set to receive structured training, business support and international exposure following a N7.5 million empowerment intervention by Turkish firm Silkcoat, in partnership with Threads of Africa Fashion Week.

The initiative, unveiled at a presentation ceremony in Abuja, is targeted exclusively at female fashion designers who often struggle to access formal training, startup capital and visibility within Nigeria’s highly competitive creative sector.

Speaking at the event, Mr Baris Yerlikaya, Silkcoat’s Marketing and Sales Manager in Nigeria, said the programme was designed to remove some of the structural barriers that limit women’s participation and growth in the fashion value chain.

According to him, the support package will cover professional training, equipment, branding and business setup for five women, with an estimated N1.5 million investment per beneficiary. He noted that Nigeria’s fashion sector holds vast untapped potential if women at the base of the industry are adequately supported.

“When women are empowered with skills and resources, they build businesses that sustain families and communities,” Yerlikaya said.

He explained that the initiative aligns with Silkcoat’s broader commitment to women-focused empowerment programmes in Nigeria and across Africa, adding that the company has consistently prioritised interventions that promote economic independence for women and girls.

Yerlikaya described Nigeria as one of Africa’s most influential creative hubs, stressing that many talented female designers remain excluded from growth opportunities due to limited access to capital, mentorship and professional networks.

Beyond fashion, he said Silkcoat has invested in community-based social projects with direct benefits for women and children, including the construction of more than 100 water boreholes across parts of northern Nigeria to reduce the burden of water scarcity and improve school attendance among girls.

Responding, Mr Aminu Aminu, Director of Administration at Threads of Africa Fashion Week, said the partnership represents a deliberate shift toward gender-responsive investment within Africa’s creative economy.

According to Aminu, the selected women, drawn from different parts of the country, will undergo structured skill refinement and business development designed to elevate them from informal practice to recognised fashion entrepreneurship.

“This intervention is about polishing raw talent, building confidence and positioning these women for global recognition and partnerships,” he said.

Aminu explained that the beneficiaries will be officially unveiled at the Threads of Africa Fashion Week 2025, scheduled for the first quarter of 2026, where they will showcase their work and engage potential investors and collaborators from within and outside Africa.

He added that the fashion week will prioritise women-led creativity while celebrating Africa’s cultural identity, using the runway as a bridge between grassroots designers and international markets.

To ensure sustainability, Aminu said the women will receive certification through government-accredited training centres and universities, providing formal validation of their skills and enhancing their credibility with investors.

He disclosed that engagements are ongoing with relevant ministries, including those overseeing culture, trade and foreign affairs, to support women’s participation and ease international collaboration.

For the beneficiaries, the initiative represents more than financial support, it offers visibility, legitimacy and a pathway into the global fashion economy.

Through the programme, Silkcoat says it hopes to amplify women’s voices in the creative sector, promote inclusive growth, and demonstrate how targeted investment in women can translate into lasting economic and social impact.