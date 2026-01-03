Kidemia brings meaningful learning to heart of Christmas

In a season defined by giving, reflection, and togetherness, Kidemia made a compelling first public appearance that shifted the focus of Christmas celebrations toward purpose-driven impact on December 26, 2025.

The emerging children’s learning platform debuted at the A’s Event Annual Christmas Family Hangout, a much-anticipated end-of-year gathering that drew families, educators, and community stakeholders for a day of joy, bonding, and discovery. Beyond the festive atmosphere, Kidemia’s presence introduced a deeper conversation: how children learn, who they are becoming, and how parents can better support that journey.

At the centre of Kidemia’s engagement was its interactive Smart Personality Quiz, an assessment tool designed to help children particularly those in transition classes identify how they learn best. The booth quickly became a hub of excitement as children queued eagerly, laughing, concentrating, and comparing results with friends.

The quiz revealed learning strengths across categories such as PeopleSmart, TechSmart, CreativeSmart, and NatureSmart. For many children, the experience reframed learning as something enjoyable and affirming rather than pressured or intimidating an especially timely message during a season often associated with school reports and academic expectations.

Parents, too, were drawn into the experience. Many paused to study the results with curiosity, sometimes surprised when outcomes challenged assumptions formed at home or in the classroom. In one notable instance, a quiet and reserved child emerged as PeopleSmart, prompting deeper reflection.

Kidemia founder, Ruth Zubairu used moments like this to engage parents in meaningful dialogue. “A child’s current behaviour does not always reflect their core personality or their full potential, what we’re showing parents is what lies beneath strengths that can grow with the right environment, encouragement, and exposure.”

This insight resonated strongly. Parents welcomed the shift away from rigid academic labels toward a more holistic understanding of intelligence one that recognises emotional, social, and cognitive development alongside grades.

The Christmas setting amplified the human impact of the experience. For families already in a reflective end-of-year mindset, Kidemia’s message aligned naturally with the season’s spirit: seeing children more clearly, nurturing their individuality, and investing intentionally in their future.

Speaking on why the platform was a strong fit for the event, the organiser of A’s Event Annual Christmas Family Hangout noted: “Christmas is about family and legacy. Bringing something like Kidemia into this space helps parents think beyond gifts and focus on giving their children understanding, confidence, and direction. That is real impact.”

Kidemia’s debut sparked broader conversations throughout the venue among parents, educators, and facilitators about personalised learning, confidence-building, and preparing children for long-term success rather than short-term performance.

By the end of the day, the enthusiastic participation of children and the thoughtful engagement of parents underscored the platform’s relevance in today’s evolving education landscape. The outing marked more than a brand launch; it positioned Kidemia as a child-centred solution intentionally bridging technology, psychology, and education.

Kidemia’s Christmas debut stands as a reminder that impact does not always come wrapped in ribbons. Sometimes, it comes in the form of insight helping children discover how they learn, who they are, and what they can become.