Loretta Ogboro-Okor bags African Global Excellence Awards

The African Global Excellence Awards (AGEA) has honoured Dr. Loretta Ogboro-Okor, pioneer Director General of the Edo State Diaspora Agency, with the Award for Excellence in Leadership and Innovation in Diaspora Engagement.

The recognition celebrates her remarkable contributions to strengthening ties between the Edo State government and its diaspora community, as well as her innovative initiatives in promoting inclusive development and global collaboration.

A UK-trained Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist with nearly two decades of experience, Dr. Ogboro-Okor is a graduate of the University of Benin and holds advanced degrees in Public Health and Clinical Education. She is currently pursuing a PhD in Law and Criminology. Beyond medicine, she is an author, poet, social entrepreneur, and advocate for youth and women empowerment guided by values of dignity, service, and resilience.

As the first Director General, for the Edo State Diaspora Agency, Dr. Ogboro-Okor has positioned the Agency as a bridge for optimising the welfare, investment and cultural unity among Edo state citizens and friends of Edo state globally.

Through innovative programmes and partnerships, including the just concluded Global Investment Summit in Scotland, she has transformed diaispora remittances into productive investments across health, education, agriculture, earth and renewable energy sectors; setting Edo State as a model for diaspora led development in Africa.

Dr. Ogboro-Okor expressed heartfelt appreciation for the honour, stating: “This award is a reminder that leadership is not about position, but about impact and service. I dedicate this recognition first to God Almighty, my beloved husband, children, family and those true friends who inspire me. Next in line, I dedicate this award to, are all diasporans who continue to contribute to the growth and development of our nation with unparralled passion, uncommon purpose and resilience unbroken.

“Finally, I will not fail to dedicate this award to the quitely performing and people oriented Executive Governor of Edo State, who tells me that every Edo State life matters irrespective of wherever they find themselves in the world.”

Speaking on the award, Founder of Cotroy Media and host of the African Global Excellence Awards, Victor Udoh, commended her leadership, saying: “Dr. Ogboro-Okor embodies the spirit of African excellence, visionary, committment, and people-centeredness devoid of bias. Her leadership in diaspora engagement is a shining model for others across the continent.”