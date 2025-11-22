Mariam Adeyemi: I built Jobsyn to give people a compass



Mariam Adeyemi is a business leader, tech entrepreneur, and strategist with over 15 years of experience across the United States and Nigeria. She is the Founder of Techavilly, a technology consulting and training company empowering individuals and organisations with practical digital skills, corporate training, and IT solutions. Mariam is also the visionary behind Jobsyn, an AI-powered career and skill mapping engine helping people identify career paths, close skill gaps, build ATS-compliant résumés, and connect with job opportunities.A passionate advocate for youth empowerment, women in technology, and career development, she mentors aspiring professionals and speaks frequently on digital strategy, the future of work, and personal growth. Mariam’s work blends purpose-driven leadership with innovation, reflecting her commitment to helping people unlock their potential and thrive in a rapidly changing world.

Defining Moments That Shaped Her Leadership Journey

My journey across Nestlé, Samsung, Hilton, and AT&T shaped me through a series of defining lessons. At Nestlé, I learned discipline and excellence. Samsung taught me innovation and speed. Hilton deepened my understanding of customer experience, and AT&T sharpened my ability to drive impact at scale through personalization and digital strategy.But two moments shaped me most: realizing that clarity can change people’s lives, and choosing courage every time my career required me to stretch into something new. Those experiences built my resilience and purpose, and they’re the reason I lead today with a mix of data, empathy, and a genuine desire to create opportunities for others.

Inspiration Behind the Shift From Corporate to Entrepreneurship

My transition into entrepreneurship was inspired by a simple realization that many people struggle to navigate their careers not because they lack talent, but because they lack clarity, guidance, and access. After years in corporate, I saw the same challenges repeatedly, people with potential feeling stuck. Then I decided to build a solution that could change that.I started the journey with Techavilly, where I focused on empowering people through tech skills, and later to Jobsyn, my career-mapping and AI-powered resume platform. The journey has evolved from teaching individuals to building scalable digital products that can impact thousands at once. Entrepreneurship has stretched me in new ways, but it has also given me the freedom to create, innovate, and turn real problems into meaningful solutions.

The Vision Behind Building Techavilly

When I founded Techavilly straight out of grad school in Texas, United State, I was trying to solve a problem I saw everywhere – brilliant people being left behind simply because they didn’t have the technical skills or confidence to compete in a tech-driven world. There was a clear gap between what the job market demanded and what many professionals, especially black people, and immigrants had access to.Then I founded TechaVilly (alongside my grad school friend, Omotoyosi Ogunbanwo) to close that gap by making tech skills practical, accessible, and relatable. We focused on real-world tools like data analytics, digital marketing, and business intelligence, not just theory but real world business problems so people could immediately apply what they learned. Over time, it grew into a global community, students from all over the world enrolled in our training programs and we are proud to have impacted thousands positively, empowering them to upskill, gain clarity, and step confidently into opportunities that once felt out of reach.

Core Digital Skills Professionals Need Today

The way technology is moving right now, I believe every professional needs a blend of three core skills to stay competitive. First is digital literacy, you don’t need to be a coder, but you must understand the tools, data, and platforms that drive modern work.Second is data confidence. Whether you’re in marketing, HR, finance, or operations, you need to know how to read data, ask the right questions, and make decisions from it.And finally, adaptability. Things change fast; AI launches a new update today and the way we work shifts tomorrow. Period! The people who thrive are those willing to learn, unlearn, and stay curious.For me, it’s less about mastering every tool and more about building the kind of mindset that can evolve with the times. That’s what truly keeps you competitive.

The Problem Jobsyn Was Created to Solve

Jobsyn was born from a real-life problem. I kept seeing people working so hard, applying everywhere, but still not getting the clarity or opportunities they deserved. Many job seekers didn’t know what roles matched their skills, their resumes weren’t aligned with what employers were looking for, and there was no simple way to understand their skill gaps or what to learn next.My goal was to create a platform that does the heavy lifting for them. With Jobsyn, you can instantly see where you fit in the job market, what skills you need to grow, and how to position yourself with an ATS-compliant resume that actually gets noticed. It’s like giving people a compass in a very confusing career landscape.Like I said earlier, the goal wasn’t just to build another job tool, it was to help people move from uncertainty to clarity, and from clarity to opportunity.

How Jobsyn Identifies Skill Gaps and Connects Users to Opportunities

Jobsyn helps users see their careers in a way that finally makes sense. When someone uploads their resume or enters their skills, our AI analyzes it against thousands of real job descriptions and industry trends or even the specific JD of the job they’re applying for. From there, Jobsyn highlights the exact skills they already have, the ones they’re missing, and the roles they’re best aligned with.It’s almost like holding up a mirror to your career, you see where you stand today and what steps you need to take to reach the opportunities you want. We don’t just tell users they have a skill gap; we show them the specific courses, certifications, or experiences that can close that gap. And because Jobsyn is constantly learning from emerging job trends, users get recommendations that reflect where the market is going, not where it used to be.In short, Jobsyn gives people clarity, direction, and a practical roadmap to stay relevant and competitive in a fast-changing job market.

Guiding Principles for Ethical and Inclusive AI at Jobsyn

AI is powerful, but I believe it should be built with people at the center. At Jobsyn, three principles guide every decision we make: ethics, inclusivity, and accessibility.First, we’re intentional about transparency. Users should always understand how recommendations are generated, why a skill gap is flagged, or why a job match appears. We avoid “black box” AI because clarity builds trust.Second, we design with inclusivity in mind. Not everyone has the same background, resources, or starting point, so our system avoids language that penalizes non-traditional career paths. Whether someone is an immigrant, a career changer, or a recent graduate, the platform tailors guidance to their reality, not a perfect profile.And finally, we prioritise accessibility. Career clarity shouldn’t be a luxury. That’s why we created low-barrier entry points, beginner-friendly features, and tools that work for people at different stages of their journey.For me, the goal is simple: use AI to empower, not exclude. Jobsyn is built to open doors, not close them.

Her Impact Vision for Youth and Women in Tech

I’m passionate about youth empowerment and women in technology because I know firsthand how the right opportunity can change someone’s life. Over the next five years, I want my work through Techavilly and Jobsyn to remove the barriers that hold people back.For young people, my hope is to give them early exposure to digital skills, confidence, and mentorship so they don’t spend years feeling lost like many of us once did. I want them to see tech not as something intimidating, but as a space they belong in.For women, especially women of color, I want to create more seats at the table through training, visibility, and tools that help them compete on a global level. If my work can help thousands of women step into leadership roles, change careers, or launch their own tech journeys, then I’ve done something meaningful.Ultimately, I want my impact to be simple: more clarity, more confidence, and more access for the people who need it most.

Top Qualities Every Emerging Leader Needs

From mentoring countless professionals, I have learned that emerging leaders need three core qualities to really stand out.First is self-awareness. Great leadership starts with knowing your strengths, your blind spots, and how your actions impact others. When you understand yourself, you lead with intention, not ego.Second is adaptability. The world is moving fast. Roles change, technology shifts, and business needs evolve overnight. Leaders who stay curious, flexible, and willing to learn will always stay relevant.And third is empathy. You can’t lead people you don’t understand. Empathy helps you inspire, influence, and build trust. It turns teams into communities and tasks into shared goals.

Women Who Inspire Her and Shape Her Worldview

Three women who inspire me the most are women whose journeys reflect courage, purpose, and impact qualities I try to bring into my work every day.First, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. Watching her rise to lead the World Trade Organisation showed me what it means to break barriers with grace and competence. Her resilience as an African woman on the global stage reminds me that leadership has no limits when you lead with integrity and expertise.Second, Michelle Obama. Her story of strength, humility, and advocacy for women and young people continues to shape how I show up in the world. She teaches us that leadership isn’t just about titles; it’s about using your voice to open doors for others. That message guides a lot of my work in youth empowerment and women in tech.And third, Whitney Wolfe Herd, the founder of Bumble. I admire how she turned a personal challenge into a global platform that empowers women. Her courage to innovate, disrupt an entire industry, and still lead with authenticity inspires my entrepreneurial journey, especially with building Jobsyn.Each of these women; different backgrounds, different continents remind me that impact is not about where you start but about the courage to redefine what’s possible. Their journeys push me to build products and platforms that help others rise just as boldly.

What Makes Mariam a Woman of Rubies

I believe what makes me a Woman of Rubies is my ability to turn my experiences into light for others. My story hasn’t been a straight line, but at every stage, from navigating a new country to breaking into global brands, to building tech platforms from scratch, I have learned to rise, rebuild, and keep moving forward with grace.

Her Advice to Women Navigating the World of Tech

I would tell any woman trying to navigate the world of tech this: you belong here, even on days when it doesn’t feel like it. Tech is not about perfection; it’s about curiosity, problem-solving, and the courage to keep learning. You don’t need to know everything to start. None of us did.Take it one skill at a time. Ask questions. Find mentors. Build a community of women who can walk the journey with you. And don’t shrink yourself, your voice, your perspective. Always remember that your experiences bring something to the table that the industry needs.Most importantly, remember that tech is wide. There’s a place for creators, analysts, designers, thinkers, storytellers, and leaders. You don’t have to fit into a box. Create your own lane, take up space, and grow boldly. The world of tech is big enough and better, because of women like you.