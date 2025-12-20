Morayo Afolabi-Brown to promote inclusivity, national dialogue in new show

Veteran broadcaster Morayo Afolabi-Brown has formally unveiled The Morayo Show, a daily live audience talk programme designed to deepen national dialogue and reposition television as a space for listening, inclusion and collective meaning-making in Nigeria’s evolving social landscape.

The new show, Afolabi-Brown described as a personal and professional transition anchored on purpose, courage and vision. With over 20 years of experience in Nigerian broadcast media, Afolabi-Brown is widely recognised for her role as co-host of YourView. Reflecting on that chapter, she acknowledged its impact while making clear why she chose to step away.

“For many years, I had the privilege of hosting YourView, a platform that shaped national conversations, amplified women’s voices, and challenged perspectives. I am deeply grateful for that chapter. But after 12 years, something within me shifted.”

That shift culminated in August, when she made the decision to leave TVC Communications, a move she described as one of the boldest of her career. “I stepped away not because the platform was small, but because the vision had become bigger. I realised I was no longer fulfilled simply talking at people. I felt a strong pull, one I can only describe as a divine assignment to begin speaking with people.”

That conviction gave birth to The Morayo Show, a programme deliberately structured as a participatory platform where audiences are active contributors rather than passive viewers. According to Afolabi-Brown, the show responds to a fundamental gap in Nigerian public life. “I believe deeply that Nigeria does not suffer from a lack of opinions; we suffer from a lack of listening. We do not lack talent, we lack safe, credible spaces for expression.”

Airing live every weekday from January 5, 2026, the show will stream primarily on YouTube, with syndication across News Central TV, TVC Entertainment and NTA. Editorially, it will explore society and culture, relationships and family, faith and identity, leadership, business, creativity and national issues always through the lens of everyday Nigerians. “This show is not about shouting the loudest. It is about understanding deeply. It is not about trends; it is about impact.”

The programme will be produced from a newly launched, ultra-modern studio located on the Lagos Mainland, the first premium live television studio of its kind in the area. Beyond its technical capacity, Afolabi-Brown described the space as symbolic. “This studio is not just a media facility. It is a space for dialogue, a home for truth, and a platform for voices that need to be heard.”

Media partners have described the project as aligned with a growing demand for substance-driven programming. Editor-in-Chief and Managing Director of News Central Television, Kayode Akintemi, said the partnership reflects the organisation’s vision for credible, nation-facing media. “The Morayo Show aligns firmly with our commitment to put our finger on the pulse of the nation. It creates a credible platform where diverse and often silenced voices can thrive.”

Also speaking, Director of Programmes, TVC Entertainment and New Media, Olukunle Folarin, described the show as a natural evolution of Afolabi-Brown’s career. “At TVC, we are committed to fostering inclusive dialogue and supporting innovative projects that inspire positive change. We are proud to be part of this next phase.”