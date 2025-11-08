Olaide Turner-Moyet: Womanhood is not a label to hide behind, but a creative force to be embraced

Director of Alliance Française, Ibadan, Mrs. Olaide Turner-Moyet, has urged women to embrace their femininity as a creative force rather than a societal label, describing womanhood as a powerful channel for nurturing visions and birthing ideas that transform society.

Turner-Moyet, a renowned artist, art educator, and Pan-Africanist, said her leadership philosophy is grounded in empathy, love, and purpose, not gender.

“I don’t lead because I’m a woman. I lead because I’m human, driven by empathy, love, and purpose. But yes, I acknowledge that as a woman, my nurturing instincts influence my leadership style. I want to see everyone in this space thrive, grow, and feel safe”, she said

Describing women as “divine beings who carry life, not just physically but ideologically,” Turner-Moyet said women in leadership must view their roles as extensions of creation itself. “Leadership for women should mean nurturing visions, birthing ideas, and protecting what matters in society. To women in leadership or aspiring to be: embrace your gift. Use it to create impact, uplift others, and heal broken systems.”

An advocate of art as a tool for healing and empowerment, Turner-Moyet has pioneered several creative initiatives, including the Young Artists Art Hub and Art Therapy Party, both of which combine therapy, art, and community engagement. She also facilitates the PneumArt Workshop under the Pneuma-City Project, which promotes mental wellness, sustainable development, and social inclusion through creative expression.

“Art helps us ask who we are, who we want to be, and to tell new stories stories of integrity, creativity, and community,” she reflected.

Speaking to young women aspiring to lead, she offered candid advice: “The journey will not be easy. But every experience, good or bad, is shaping you into a leader with depth, resilience, and compassion. Embrace your story. Learn from it. And when your moment to lead comes, lead with wisdom and empathy.”

To her, the essence of leadership and creativity lies in balance, of intellect and emotion, of structure and spontaneity. “Work smart, not just hard. Think creatively. Live meaningfully. Pursue a life that truly matters,” she added.

Through her work at Alliance Française and beyond, Turner-Moyet continues to weave art, language, and humanity into a single fabric of purpose, one that insists womanhood is not a limitation, but a luminous force shaping the future.

