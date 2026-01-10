Quiet excellence will not get women seen

A widely cited 2016 Harvard Business Review article and study found that visibility was the single most important factor for promotion to senior leadership at a particular Silicon Valley tech company. The study revealed that to advance, we need to be proactive in making our work and potential known to decision makers, as simply performing well is often not enough to be considered for top roles.

Fear of being seen is neither humility nor vanity, visibility is a strategic necessity, particularly for women who want to drive change. We must do exactly what is necessary to leverage our visibility. Many of us have been conditioned to believe that we are doing too much, with our intentions sometimes questioned. However, the most visible women are not always the most comfortable, as increased visibility invites scrutiny.

Frequently, instead of making our plans visible or sharing our thoughts, we grapple with discomfort and fear, considering the option to shrink and silence our gifts because our insights may not be palatable or we may be unfairly judged. Yet when we continually self censor or hide, we are actually neglecting key aspects of our leadership.

One of my personal visibility fears was the concern of boundaries being crossed through sharing, especially in a male dominated field. However, when courage calls, we know too well that the belief in quiet excellence leading to recognition is a myth. The true cost of invisibility can hold us back because no one earns an income or has an impact by being quiet.

While excellence certainly earns trust, in today’s world, presence often precedes influence, and visibility can outshine talent. For a woman on the path of a silent achiever, that path will likely lead to becoming the office workhorse dependable, consistent, and well-liked, yet underpaid and unrecognised for progression. In contrast, the “unicorn” is acknowledged for her talents and swiftly promoted to leadership roles almost overnight. After all, people cannot choose you if they cannot see you.

Visibility can take on many forms, including forging relationships with allies and sponsors who can champion us and facilitate recognition. We can also leverage digital platforms to share our insights and effectively highlight our contributions. Writing articles or posts further cements our expertise, while taking on stretch assignments challenges us to step beyond our comfort zones, showcasing our capabilities to decision makers. In a world that often priorities perfectionism and reticence, visibility is not merely a personal journey, it is a collective one for women.

Sarah Stephen is a Luxury Real Estate Advisor advocating for women’s financial freedom.