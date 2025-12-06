SINA charges Nigeria to protect women, girls and boost financial empowerment

Nigeria must build a safer, more equitable society where no woman or girl is left behind. National President of Soroptimist, Dr. Adaku Aniebue, made the call as the world concluded the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

Soroptimist lnternational Nigeria Association (SINA) brought together powerful voice in Lagos to demand stronger protection for women and girls, renewed political commitment and nationwide action to end abuse.

She condemned the persistent rise in abuse, stressing that one in three women continues to face physical or sexual violence.

Aniebue urged women and girls to speak out early especially in life-threatening situations-and called on political leaders, institutions, and security agencies to demonstrate stronger commitment to justice, safety, and prevention.

Quoting the latest global reports, she warned: “One in Three Women Affected -We Must Act Now.”

The SINA 2025 Annual Conference held in Ikoyi aligned with global United Nations observances and amplified calls to eliminate violence and discrimination.

The Special Guest and Founder of Kudimata Nigeria Limited, Kathleen Erhimu, energized participants with a powerful charge: “Financial empowerment is not a luxury-it is a lifeline.” She said millions of Nigerian women are excluded from opportunities not for lack of talent but due to limited access to knowledge, digital skills, and tools.

Erhimu disclosed that Kudimata has trained more than 1.4 million women and youths across the country in financial literacy, entrepreneurship, leadership, and digital capacity building. She unveiled her transformational G.R.O.W Model-Gain Knowledge, Rise with Confidence, Own Your Journey, Win Financially-as a practical pathway to lifting women out of economic dependence.

“No girl or woman should suffer in silence or remain trapped in an unhealthy relationship,” she said, urging collective responsibility across government, communities, and the private sector.

Immediate Past National President, Mrs. Abiola Agusto Agoro, highlighted the President’s grants awarded to clubs for school libraries, waste-to-wealth projects, women’s empowerment, and youth development. She handed over the leadership baton to the new president and thanked members for their cooperation. Education, she emphasized, remains the greatest inheritance for future generations.

A Board of Trustees member, Chinwe Ezenwa-Mbah, Esq., shared updates on ongoing vocational training programmes improving livelihoods nationwide, noting plans for expansion and increased visibility.

However, other speakers included BS Ebun Olufumilayo Onabanjo (Etiquette), BS Medinah, BS Oludewa, BS Helen Majemite, and BS Philomina, who delivered insights on development and empowerment.

The event also featured presentations of grants and awards, with SINA executives dressed in vibrant orange to symbolize the global campaign to “Orange the World.”

Chairman of Soroptimist International Lekki chapter, Princess Adekemi Adewunmi, led her club-alongside groups from Abuja and other states-to receive awards for outstanding humanitarian and community impact.

The 2025 SINA Conference closed with a resounding mandate: Nigeria must build a safer, more equitable society where no woman or girl is left behind.