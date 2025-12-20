Sisterhood beyond borders: African feminists unite to end sexual violence

Sisterhood beyond borders: African feminists unite to end sexual violence

African feminist movements converged across borders in a decisive show of solidarity to confront sexual violence as a continental human rights crisis, affirming that only collective feminist power can dismantle systems of impunity and restore justice for survivors...

Written By :
Ijeoma Thomas-Odia

Published On :
20 Dec 2025

Bunmi-Dipo-Salami
More on Guardian Woman
WordPress › Error

Error establishing a Redis connection

To disable Redis, delete the object-cache.php file in the /wp-content/ directory.